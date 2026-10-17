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Home > India News > 2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Allows Activist Natasha Narwal to Travel to UK For Academic Conference

2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Allows Activist Natasha Narwal to Travel to UK For Academic Conference

The court has asked Narwal to furnish an undertaking that she will return to India and will not seek asylum in the United Kingdom during her visit. The court has also restrained her from making statements on the merits of the pending case.

The permission comes with conditions intended to ensure that Narwal returns to India and that the ongoing legal proceedings are not affected by her public comments on the case.
The permission comes with conditions intended to ensure that Narwal returns to India and that the ongoing legal proceedings are not affected by her public comments on the case.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 08:14 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed activist Natasha Narwal, an accused in the 2020 Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case, to travel to the United Kingdom to attend an academic conference and pursue research work, subject to certain conditions. The permission was granted by Justice Amit Bansal. 
 
The court has asked Narwal to furnish an undertaking that she will return to India and will not seek asylum in the United Kingdom during her visit. The court has also restrained her from making statements on the merits of the pending case.
 
Narwal, who is currently out on bail in the riots-related case, had approached the High Court seeking permission to travel abroad for academic purposes. The court had earlier sought a response from the Delhi Police on her plea before considering the request.
 
The permission comes with conditions intended to ensure that Narwal returns to India and that the ongoing legal proceedings are not affected by her public comments on the case.
Earlier, the Delhi Police had opposed her request after raising concerns that she may not return to India and may seek asylum in the United Kingdom. The prosecution also questioned the need for her physical presence abroad for academic work. 
 
Natasha had approached the Delhi High Court against the trial court’s October 6 order that denied her request. The High Court observed that the right to travel abroad is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution and cannot be curtailed merely because a criminal case is pending. The judge also noted that the trial could take a considerable amount of time. 
 
Natasha Narwal is pursuing her PhD from the University of Warwick and intends to present a research paper titled ‘Gendered Carceral Labour as Social Reproduction’ at the 23rd Annual Historical Materialism Conference at University of London. She plans to travel from November 2 to December 1. 
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2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Allows Activist Natasha Narwal to Travel to UK For Academic Conference
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2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Allows Activist Natasha Narwal to Travel to UK For Academic Conference

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2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Allows Activist Natasha Narwal to Travel to UK For Academic Conference
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