2020 Riots Case: Karkardooma Court Orders FIR Against SHO, Says Cops Were Engaged In Hate Crime

The Karkardooma Court has directed the registration of an FIR against the former Station House Officer of Jyoti Nagar Police Station and other police officials implicated in an alleged hate crime during the 2020 Delhi riots.

The case pertains to a victim who was reportedly coerced into singing the national anthem while being subjected to violence.

Additionally, the court instructed the victim to approach the special MP/MLA court to seek FIR registration against former MLA Kapil Mishra due to his legislative status. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Udhbhav Kumar Jain ruled that the involved officers cannot seek protection under official duty exemptions, as their actions constitute hate crimes.

“Thus, FIR be registered under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious insult to religion or religious belief), 323, 342, 506 IPC against the SHO PS Jyoti Nagar (Tomar) who was holding the said post in February-March 2020,” the court ordered on January 18. The current SHO was directed to assign an inspector-level officer to investigate the matter and ascertain the role of other unidentified officers.

The directive follows a complaint filed by Mohd Waseem, alleging police misconduct and hate-driven violence. The court observed that the Action Taken Report (ATR) submitted by the Investigating Officer (IO) merely denied the allegations without presenting evidence of substantive inquiry, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling in Lalita Kumari vs Government of UP, which states that preliminary inquiries are not mandatory in every case.

The ATR failed to address crucial aspects, including CCTV footage from the date of the incident, which the court deemed necessary for thorough investigation. Furthermore, the court noted that the ATR appeared more focused on exonerating police officials rather than investigating the accused no.3, raising concerns of a cover-up.

The court reiterated that Kapil Mishra, given his public profile, is subject to heightened scrutiny and is expected to act within the framework of the Constitution. Due to his status as a former MLA, the court advised the complainant to file an application before the designated special court.

According to the complaint, on February 24, 2020, amid escalating riots, Waseem left his home at approximately 3:30 PM to search for his mother. As he reached a Mohalla Clinic, he identified Kapil Mishra, whom he had seen on news reports, allegedly leading an unlawful assembly. The complaint alleges that a Delhi Police officer handed Mishra a loudspeaker, following which he incited violence. Gunfire, stone-pelting, and the use of petrol bombs ensued, with police firing tear gas into the crowd, causing panic and suffocation.

Waseem attempted to flee but was apprehended by police, who allegedly abused and assaulted him. He claimed that the police were actively supporting Kapil Mishra and his associates. The complaint further alleges that SHO PS Jyoti Nagar ordered officers to dispose of Waseem alongside other injured individuals. Four policemen reportedly threw him onto a pile of wounded victims and proceeded to beat them while forcing them to sing the national anthem and chant religious slogans. It is alleged that three officers filmed the incident.

The case bears similarities to another incident, in which the Delhi High Court transferred an investigation to the CBI regarding the forced singing of the national anthem and the subsequent death of Faizan, a riot victim, in July of the previous year.

