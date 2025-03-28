‘2026 Fight Is Between TVK And DMK’: Actor Vijay Positions Himself As MK Stalin’s Main Rival

Vijay also voiced strong opposition to the Union government’s proposed delimitation exercise, accusing it of attempting to reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Friday boldly declared that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be a direct contest between his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Speaking at TVK’s first general council meeting in Chennai, Vijay exuded confidence about the party’s prospects, notably omitting the BJP from the state’s political power equation.

“In 2026, the fight is between only two TVK and DMK. Tamil Nadu will witness an election unlike any seen before,” Vijay said, setting the tone for an intense political battle in the run-up to the polls.

Vijay Slams DMK Over Law and Order, Women’s Safety

During his fiery speech, Vijay took aim at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, accusing the DMK government of failing to maintain law and order and protect women in the state.

“Why do you get so angry just by hearing about your rule? If you had governed properly, women’s safety and law and order would have been in place. I can’t even speak about the atrocities being committed against women,” the TVK chief said.

Strong Opposition to Delimitation and NEP

Vijay also voiced strong opposition to the Union government’s proposed delimitation exercise, accusing it of attempting to reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament.

“In the name of delimitation, you are trying to reduce Tamil Nadu’s Parliament seats,” he said, echoing concerns shared by other southern states.

Challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, Vijay warned that Tamil Nadu is a politically conscious state that should not be underestimated.

“PM sir, we understand your plans when you spoke about one nation, one election. Handle Tamil Nadu carefully. This is a state that has shown its power many times. Be careful, sir,” he asserted.

17 Resolutions Passed at TVK General Council Meeting

TVK has passed 17 key resolutions during its first general council meeting. These include strong objections to the delimitation exercise, the National Education Policy’s three-language formula, and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The party reiterated its commitment to Tamil Nadu’s two-language policy, calling the three-language proposal under NEP “an attack on federalism” and a form of “language imposition” the party will never accept.

Calling the delimitation move “unnecessary,” the resolution claimed that the proposal would unfairly reduce the number of seats allocated to southern states, including Tamil Nadu.

2026 Assembly Elections: A New Political Landscape?

With Vijay’s TVK making a bold entry into Tamil Nadu’s political arena, the 2026 assembly elections are shaping up to be a high-stakes showdown. By positioning his party as the principal challenger to the DMK, the popular actor is not just banking on his star power but also presenting TVK as a serious alternative in Dravidian politics.

As the countdown to 2026 begins, all eyes will be on whether Vijay can convert his popularity into electoral success and truly reshape Tamil Nadu’s political future.

