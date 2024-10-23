Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

21 Bangladeshi Arrested For Residing Illegally In Pune For A Decade

Pune rural police have arrested 21 Bangladeshi nationals, including 15 men, four women, and two members of the third gender, for illegally residing in India.

21 Bangladeshi Arrested For Residing Illegally In Pune For A Decade

Pune rural police have arrested 21 Bangladeshi nationals, including 15 men, four women, and two members of the third gender, for illegally residing in India. The group, primarily employed as construction workers and security guards, had been living in the Ranjangaon area for varying periods, with some residing there for up to a decade. Authorities also recovered fake documents, such as voter ID cards and PAN cards, raising concerns about a potential network aiding illegal entry into India.

According to police sources, the arrests were made following a tip-off received by the Anti-Terrorism Cell of the Pune rural police. Assistant police inspector Prakash Pawar and assistant sub-inspector Vishal Gavhane, while patrolling the MIDC area in Karegaon, received information about the illegal residents. “Our preliminary investigation revealed that some individuals had been staying in India for only six months, while others had been here for as long as 10 years,” said a senior police official.

Among the detained, many were found to be employed as laborers or security personnel at construction sites in the Ranjangaon MIDC, located about 50 kilometers from Pune. The discovery of fake documents, including voter IDs, UIDAI cards, and PAN cards, has prompted the authorities to look into the possibility of an organized network involved in smuggling people from Bangladesh into India via land or sea routes.

“A voter identity card was recovered from one of the accused, and other individuals were found with fake UIDAI and PAN cards,” an official reported. Authorities are now investigating whether a larger smuggling ring is facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India.

An FIR has been registered at the Ranjangaon MIDC police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Passports Act, and the Foreigners Act. The investigation aims to identify the full extent of the illegal immigration network and take further action against those responsible for facilitating it.

Also Read: Bangladesh Protesters Laid Siege To Banga Bhawan, Demanding President’s Resignation

Filed under

21 Bangladeshi Arrested Illegal Bangladeshi residents PUNE
Advertisement

Also Read

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Is North Korea Deploying Soldiers To Ukraine? Here’s The Latest Information

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Harmanpreet Kaur To Skip 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Know Why

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

Powerball: Georgia Resident Wins $478 Million Jackpot- Check The Winning Numbers Here

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

14-Year-Old Florida Teen Ends His Life After Forming A Close Bond With AI Chatbot

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Unveiling The Universe: Euclid Telescope Reveals First Mosaic Of Stars And Galaxies

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Chris Hemsworth In Talks For Disney’s Prince Charming: A New Fairy Tale Adventure?

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Cardi B Cancels ONE MusicFest Show, Recovering In Hospital From Medical Emergency

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Pakistani TikTok Star Minahil Malik Breaks Silence On Leaked Video Scandal – What Really Happened?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Discover Fashion Houses Behind Stunning High Jewelry Masterpieces

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Can You Drink Too Much Water? Know Why Overhydration Is Risky

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Top 10 Tips For Embracing A Zero-Waste Lifestyle In India

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Sonam Kapoor Named Global Ambassador for Dior

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox