21 Bangladeshi Nationals, Including Women and Children, Detained in Jammu and Kashmir for Illegal Entry

At least 21 Bangladeshi nationals, with men, women, and children were held up by police during a regular check in Jammu and Kashmir, in the Ramban area. Police say they didn’t have valid passports, visas, or any other official travel paperwork. During the questioning, the detainees reportedly said they entered India illegally via the Assam border, and that they were going to Kashmir for employment-related work. Police have filed a case and have now started an investigation into the exact route they followed, and also the people who may have helped them get into the country.

21 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Reports say the group was stopped during a routine checking operation in Banihal, Ramban district on Sunday, August 2. Police went through their documents, but they said none of them were valid.

In the course of questioning, the detained people allegedly said to police that they entered India illegally via the Assam border. They also stated they boarded a train from Assam to Jammu, moving through spots like New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni, Mughalsarai, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Delhi before finally arriving at Jammu Tawi.

After that, they were traveling by road toward Kashmir, looking for work or a means of living.

Police Probe Illegal Entry Route

Police said that all 21 detainees are residents from various corners of Bangladesh’s Sylhet district. A case has been filed now, and the authorities are checking, how they came into India, what exact route they followed, and also whether there was any help for them to slip across the border in an illegal way.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Who Are the 21 Detained Bangladeshis?

Those detained are Imran Ahmed (18), Mustakim Ahmed (15), Shuhag Ahmed (17), Rubia Begum (22), Zaheer Ahmed (03), Zaheen Ahmed (07), Lisa Begum (20), Fatima (06), Mohammad Fahim (02), Aklima Begum (18), all residents of Sylhet, Raniganj and Sunamganj districts of Bangladesh.

Whereas Mohammad Alauddin (38), Mohammad Ayaz Ali (32) and Suhel Ahmed (28) all are residents of Saidgaon in Sunamganj of Sylhet district of Bangladesh. Rahimuddin (23), Mohammad Alamgir (19) and Rehan Ahmed (14) are residents of Saidpur in Sunamganj of Sylhet district. Kevsar Ahmed (26), Rajul Karim (22) both are residents of West Rukunpur. Rasil Ahmed (29), Sahajuddin Ahmed (19), Sabir (19) are residents of Sylhet.

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