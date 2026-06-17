21-Year-Old Devotee Dies After Electric Shock From Water Cooler at Vrindavan ISKCON Temple | Watch

A visit to the famous ISKCON Temple in Vrindavan ended in real tragedy after a 21-year-old devotee was allegedly pronounced dead due to an electric shock linked to a water spray cooler that was installed outside the temple area. The victim was Abhigyan Gupta from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh and he had come along with his father to offer prayers when suddenly the whole thing happened. Now CCTV footage of the incident has come out in which a young man seems to collapse after he reportedly made contact with the cooler set up there.

21-Year-Old Devotee Dies After Electric Shock in Vrindavan

The CCTV footage shows devotees walking in a normal way through the jammed stretch before the incident happened. Suddenly, Abhigyan seemed to come in contact with the cooler and after that he stumbled, lost balance, and just collapsed.

After people saw it, they gathered around quickly. Some people at first held back as they did not want to risk touching him because they suspected there might be an electric current involved. Others moved ahead anyway to help the victim.

En Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh, India), un joven de 21 años Abhigyan Gupta (único hijo de la familia) murió electrocutado tras entrar en contacto con un “Enfriador” con aspersión de agua instalado fuera de la puerta principal de un templo. Abhingyan Gupta había ido con su padre al… pic.twitter.com/djuS5unD6E — Anxious Vids🔥 (@Anxiousvids) June 17, 2026







Temple visitors and locals soon took him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead. Early reports suggest that the whole incident happened not far from the entry of the ISKCON temple. There was a water cooling setup for the devotees who could get some relief during the peak summer heat. The arrangement has been set up by the Mathura-Vrindavan Municipal Corporation.

Doctors Declare Devotee Dead

The doctor who attended the case said, “We received the patient after being informed that he had been electrocuted. On examination, there were no signs suggesting that his life could be revived. His heart activity was absent, and his pupils were fully dilated.”

He further said, “We carried out CPR and administered all necessary medicines and interventions in an effort to revive him, but unfortunately, nothing proved effective.”

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