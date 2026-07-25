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Home > India News > 21-Year-Old Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator After 72 Hours, Condition Stable

21-Year-Old Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator After 72 Hours, Condition Stable

A 21-year-old woman injured during the CJP's Sansad Chalo protest in Delhi has been taken off the ventilator after 72 hours. RML Hospital says she is conscious, stable, and recovering under close medical supervision.

21-Year-Old Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator After 72 Hours. Photo:ANI
21-Year-Old Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator After 72 Hours. Photo:ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 12:18 IST

A 21-year-old woman who was injured during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi on 20 July 2026 has been taken off the ventilator. She got severely injured in the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march at Jantar Mantar during police action and was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The hospital now issued an update regarding her health, saying that she has been taken off the ventilator after nearly 72 hours and is recovering. The 21-year-old is now fully conscious, alert, and responding to doctors. Though she is still under comprehensive care under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of specialists.

Woman Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator 

The Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital issued a statement, saying, “The 21-year-old female patient, who was admitted to Dr. Rarn Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. New Delhi, in a critical condition following the reported protest-related incident, continues to show steady clinical improvement. She was successfully extubated (removed from ventilatory support) nearly 72 hours ago and is maintaining adequate spontaneous breathing.”

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21-Year-Old Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator After 72 Hours, Condition Stable

It further added, “The patient is conscious. alert, and responding appropriately to commands. She has also been started on oral feeds over the past 24 hours, which she is tolerating well. Her clinical condition is presently stable. However, she remains under close observation and continues to receive comprehensive care under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of specialists to ensure her continued recovery” 

130 Police Personnel, 65 Students Injured 

According to Delhi Police sources, during the 20th July march to Parliament led by the CockroachJanta Party over the NEET UG 2026 leak issue, at least 130 police personnel and around 65 students have been injured. 

There are a total of 15 FIRs that have been registered in connection with the demonstrations. According to the police sources, around 10,000 people are present on average at Jantar Mantar. Meanwhile, there were nearly 3,000 police personnel which have been deployed to maintain law and order. 

“With the help of Facial Recognition System (FRS) cameras, Delhi Police is identifying anti-social elements coming to Jantar Mantar. Police have identified more than 2,000 such people so far who have had criminal records and came to Jantar Mantar,” Police sources said. 

The police have maintained a heightened security presence in and around Jantar Mantar amid the continuing protest and are monitoring the movement of people arriving at the site.

Also Read: Why CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Refuses to End the Protest Despite Being Diagnosed With Typhoid 

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21-Year-Old Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator After 72 Hours, Condition Stable
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21-Year-Old Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator After 72 Hours, Condition Stable

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21-Year-Old Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator After 72 Hours, Condition Stable
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