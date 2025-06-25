Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Live TV
TRENDING |
fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer fk: public dog meat israel-iran ipo nato gauranga das billionare boyfriends indian navy officer
Home > India > 21-Year-Old Nursing Grad Raped By PG Owner After She Confessed Her Theft

21-Year-Old Nursing Grad Raped By PG Owner After She Confessed Her Theft

A 35-year-old PG owner in Bengaluru, Ravi Teja Reddy, was arrested for raping a 21-year-old woman after she confessed to stealing gold rings. He assaulted her after threatening to report her. The victim later confided in a friend, leading to a police complaint and Reddy's arrest.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 19:21:22 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Karnataka police have arrested a 35-year-old owner of a Paying Guest Accommodation for raping a 21-year-old girl after she confessed to stealing three gold finger rings from another girl in the PG.

The accused Ravi Teja Reddy, has been booked for rape and has been taken into custody.  

The victim, a nursing graduate and a native of AP, had joined PG only a week ago and was looking for a job, according to the police.

According to the police, the victim had reportedly stolen three gold rings from another PG inmate and even disconnected the CCTV wire while stealing.

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 21st, and the following day, PG owner Ravi Teja Reddy started questioning the PG inmates about the theft.

In the meantime, the victim had asked another inmate whether even after CCTv was disconnected, the video gets recorded, which was promptly shared with Reddy.

Upon suspicion, Reddy summoned her for questioning and threatened to hand her over to the police, where she confessed to the theft. Based on the confession, Reddy asked his associates to get the valuables that she had hidden.

The victim fell on the feet of Reddy to let her go and not to hand her over to the police. Taking advantage of this, Reddy slapped her and sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim initially was hesitant to file a complaint, but later revealed it to a male friend, who in turn sought the help of his friend, a city-based advocate, and filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the Mico Layout police subjected the victim to a medical examination, and the accused was immediately arrested.

ALSO READ: BJP Slams Revanth Govt: Cabinet Now Just Talk Show

Tags: karnataka rape case
Advertisement

More News

Congress Dubs Delay In Appointment Of Lead Investigator In AI Ahmedabad Crash As Inexplicable And Inexcusable
John F. Kennedy Pressured Flight Attendant Lover To Have Abortion, New Book Reveals Shocking Details Of Secret Affair
Thailand to Recriminalise Cannabis, Leaving $1 Billion Industry in Turmoil
Rajinikanth’s Coolie First Song ‘Chikitu’ Out Now, Internet Celebrates Superstar’s Style At 74
Debt Growth In Indian Companies Slows To 2.9% Over 5 Years
Muslim Man Has No Right To Decline Wife’s Demand For Khula Says Telangana HC
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 Returns With Emotional Highs And Hard Choices On Netflix
Did Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom End Their Six-Year Engagement? Insiders Say, “long time coming”
Tariff Fears And Chinese Growth Push Copper Price Forecast To New Highs
Dogs Can’t Be Killed In South Korea Anymore, Here’s WHY

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?