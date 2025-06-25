21-Year-Old Nursing Grad Raped By PG Owner After She Confessed Her Theft

The Karnataka police have arrested a 35-year-old owner of a Paying Guest Accommodation for raping a 21-year-old girl after she confessed to stealing three gold finger rings from another girl in the PG.

The accused Ravi Teja Reddy, has been booked for rape and has been taken into custody.

The victim, a nursing graduate and a native of AP, had joined PG only a week ago and was looking for a job, according to the police.

According to the police, the victim had reportedly stolen three gold rings from another PG inmate and even disconnected the CCTV wire while stealing.

According to the police, the incident occurred on June 21st, and the following day, PG owner Ravi Teja Reddy started questioning the PG inmates about the theft.

In the meantime, the victim had asked another inmate whether even after CCTv was disconnected, the video gets recorded, which was promptly shared with Reddy.

Upon suspicion, Reddy summoned her for questioning and threatened to hand her over to the police, where she confessed to the theft. Based on the confession, Reddy asked his associates to get the valuables that she had hidden.

The victim fell on the feet of Reddy to let her go and not to hand her over to the police. Taking advantage of this, Reddy slapped her and sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim initially was hesitant to file a complaint, but later revealed it to a male friend, who in turn sought the help of his friend, a city-based advocate, and filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, the Mico Layout police subjected the victim to a medical examination, and the accused was immediately arrested.

