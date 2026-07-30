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Home > India News > 215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti

215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti

Over 215 Vice Chancellors and academics have written an open letter to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, condemning her "gaumutra expert" remark aimed at IIT Madras Director Kamakoti during a Lok Sabha debate.

215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 17:49 IST

A major political debate has erupted in the country after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referred to IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti as a “gaumutra expert” during her speech in the Lok Sabha. Professor Kamakoti was recently appointed as a key member of the Centre’s task force on examination and education reforms.  

In response to her controversial remarks, an open letter signed by over 215 sitting Vice Chancellors, former Vice Chancellors, and prominent academics was issued, strongly criticizing the Congress MP for diminishing a distinguished scientist’s credentials. The remarks have also drawn sharp backlash from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who accused the Opposition of trivializing scientific discourse.  

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What An Open Letter by Academics Says

In their open letter addressed to Priyanka Gandhi, academic leaders expressed “deep disappointment” over the Lok Sabha comments, stating that whether intended as “sarcasm or political rhetoric,” such characterizations raise serious concerns that extend far beyond a single individual.  “Like every academic, he is entitled to present hypotheses, discuss traditional knowledge, and participate in scientific conversations. To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop,” the letter stated. 

The signatories emphasized that such remarks send a troubling message to India’s research and scientific community. The letter further noted:”In a democracy, disagreement is essential. Mockery is not a substitute for reasoned engagement. Public representatives wield enormous influence over the quality of national discourse. When complex scientific questions become objects of political ridicule, society loses an opportunity for informed debate.”

Priyanka Gandhi’s “Gaumutra Expert” Controversy

The controversy erupted from a debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Criticizing the newly formed high-level panel for exam reforms, Gandhi took a swipe at the committee’s membership without directly naming Professor Kamakoti. Her remark was a reference to previous comments made by Prof. Kamakoti praising research on the antibacterial and medicinal properties of cow urine, which had earlier drawn scrutiny from political opponents. However, BJP leaders quickly defended the IIT Madras Director, highlighting his Padma Shri honor, his pioneering leadership in developing ‘Shakti’ India’s first indigenous microprocessor and his extensive administrative contributions to higher education.  

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215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti
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215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti

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215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti
215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti
215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti
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