Sunday, March 16, 2025
  21st Century Is The Century Of Asia, PM Modi Says

21st Century Is The Century Of Asia, PM Modi Says

He noted that good relations between India and China were "not just beneficial, but also important for global stability and prosperity."

21st Century Is The Century Of Asia, PM Modi Says


The 21st century is the century of Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday while noting that good relations between India and China were “not just beneficial, but also important for global stability and prosperity.”

Highlighting the “deep cultural connection” between the two countries, PM Modi acknowledged that “differences exist, much like within a family”, and emphasised that efforts were being made “to ensure that these differences do not escalate into disputes.”

Speaking with renowned scientist Lex Fridman on his podcast, the prime minister reiterated that dialogue remains the primary approach in managing relations between the two nations. The border conditions have “normalised”, he underlined.

While competition between nations is natural, conflict must be avoided to maintain peace and progress, the prime minister further stressed.

Lex Fridman is a research scientist who also hosts his own podcast: “Lex Fridman Podcast.”

In his podcasts, several personalities from various walks of life have discussed issues ranging from complex niches to other areas of mass understanding.

Notable figures include political leaders like US President Donald Trump, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Argentinian Prime Minister Javier Milei, as well as leading personalities in their fields, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Magnus Carlson, and Yuval Noah Harari.

ALSO READ: World Listens to India': PM Modi Has A Message for Global Leaders

 

Asia news Global South India-China relations India-China ties PM Modi

From Raas Leela To Thang-Ta, The Folk Dances of Manipur Are A Cultural Odyssey
Does PM Modi Fear Death? His Thought-Provoking Answer Will Surprise You!
21st Century Is The Century Of Asia, PM Modi Says
PM Modi Reveals Untold Stories On 2002 Riots, RSS & BJP's Success In Lex Fridman...
'World Listens to India': PM Modi Has A Message for Global Leaders
PM Modi On Lex Fridman Podcast: Russia-Ukraine War Won't End Without Talks—Is Diplomacy The Only...
