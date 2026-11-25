Six coworkers in Preet Vihar have been booked by the police, three out of them have been arrested, which include two women, and the other three are being tracked down by the cops.

A Party That Was Not Meant to Go Past the Closing Time

It all started when on Monday eight people, who were working at Cafe 8, a store located at Cross River Mall in Karkardooma, decided to have a party at Saltanate Cafe located in Delhi’s Preet Vihar. There was a 22-year-old woman among them.

The Doors That Opened After Midnight

Cafe 8 is meant to be closed at 11.30 pm. However, as per the statement made by the police, one of the employees at the cafe had keys to open doors, and hence, the group opened the cafe for themselves to continue their partying.

Drinks and Leaving at 3.30 am

The accused group reportedly consumed drinks inside the cafe and left at about 3.30 am, after which, according to the woman, everything went wrong.

Allegation That Shocked Everyone

The woman claims that she was raped by two men in the group, and the rest of the colleagues were supporting them. Her allegations are an allegation that needs verification by the police.

Six Booked, Three in Jail

There is an FIR registered against six individuals, who comprise four men and two women. The arrest has been made of three individuals, including the two women, while the police are looking for the other three who are absconding.

Statement Recorded and Before Magistrate

The statement of the lady is being recorded by the police at the station. The statement will be recorded also before the magistrate.

What CCTV Footage Reveals and The Gap Between Incident and Complaint

She had not gone to the police immediately after the incident. According to the police, the CCTV footage reveals that she left the spot in a car with one male friend and two women. She came to the police station at 5.45 am on Tuesday.

The Questions Investigators Must Now Answer

The timeline between 3.30 am and 5.45 am, the role of each person present and the footage from inside and outside the cafe will be central to the probe. The allegations are yet to be tested in court, and the three men still at large are the next focus for police. How the evidence lines up with her statement will decide where this case goes from here.

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