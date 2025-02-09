Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In MP

A 23-year-old woman, identified as Parinita Jain from Indore, tragically passed away after collapsing while dancing at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district. The incident occurred during the haldi ceremony at a resort on Saturday night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In MP


A 23-year-old woman, identified as Parinita Jain from Indore, tragically passed away after collapsing while dancing at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district. The incident occurred during the haldi ceremony at a resort on Saturday night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parinita, an MBA graduate, was attending her cousin’s wedding when she took to the stage to dance. A viral video captured her performing to the Bollywood song Lehra Ke Balkha Ke in front of over 200 guests. Midway through her performance, Parinita suddenly collapsed on stage.

Family members, several of whom are doctors, immediately rushed to her aid and administered CPR. Despite their efforts, she did not respond. Parinita was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to family sources, Parinita had no known medical history. Tragically, her younger brother had also passed away from a heart attack at the age of 12.

This unfortunate incident highlights the growing cases of sudden cardiac arrests among young individuals. Last year, a similar incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar-Malwa district, where a 15-year-old boy suffered a cardiac arrest while playing cricket.

Parinita’s sudden demise has left her family and friends in shock and mourning. Medical experts continue to emphasize the importance of routine health check-ups, even for those who appear to be in good health.

Filed under

23 year Old heart attack Heat attcak while dancing

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Manipur Police Recover Looted Arms, Arrest KCP Cadre After Armed Raid on Outpost

Manipur Police Recover Looted Arms, Arrest KCP Cadre After Armed Raid on Outpost

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Maximize Returns With SIP: 5 Tips To Boost Your Mutual Fund Investments

Maximize Returns With SIP: 5 Tips To Boost Your Mutual Fund Investments

Trump Backs Elon Musk To Lead Government Overhaul, Targets Education Department And Pentagon

Trump Backs Elon Musk To Lead Government Overhaul, Targets Education Department And Pentagon

Manipur: Biren Singh’s resignation sparked from internal and external pressure

Manipur: Biren Singh’s resignation sparked from internal and external pressure

Entertainment

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox