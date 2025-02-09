A 23-year-old woman, identified as Parinita Jain from Indore, tragically passed away after collapsing while dancing at a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district. The incident occurred during the haldi ceremony at a resort on Saturday night.

Parinita, an MBA graduate, was attending her cousin’s wedding when she took to the stage to dance. A viral video captured her performing to the Bollywood song Lehra Ke Balkha Ke in front of over 200 guests. Midway through her performance, Parinita suddenly collapsed on stage.

Family members, several of whom are doctors, immediately rushed to her aid and administered CPR. Despite their efforts, she did not respond. Parinita was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to family sources, Parinita had no known medical history. Tragically, her younger brother had also passed away from a heart attack at the age of 12.

This unfortunate incident highlights the growing cases of sudden cardiac arrests among young individuals. Last year, a similar incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar-Malwa district, where a 15-year-old boy suffered a cardiac arrest while playing cricket.

Parinita’s sudden demise has left her family and friends in shock and mourning. Medical experts continue to emphasize the importance of routine health check-ups, even for those who appear to be in good health.