23-Year-Old Kulgam Youth Found Dead In J&K Stream After Police Detention Over Suspected Terror Links

The recovery of a 23-year-old youth's body from a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam has sparked outrage, with the official version of events being sharply contested by the deceased’s family and political leaders across parties.

Police Say He Tried to Escape, Family Alleges Custodial Death

Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, a resident of Kulgam, was picked up by security forces on Saturday for alleged links to terrorist groups. According to the police, he had confessed to being an overground worker (OGW) and agreed to guide a joint police-Army team to a terror hideout in the Tangmarg forest area. Officials claim that during this operation, Magray suddenly broke away and jumped into the Veshaw River, where he was swept away by the current.

Kulgam | May 4

Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray (23), detained for aiding terrorists, tried to escape during a joint Police-Army raid and jumped into the Veshaw River. He was swept away by the current and drowned.

CCTV shows he jumped willingly. Forces shouldn't be blamed for his death. pic.twitter.com/lM8pd8rpfE — muzufar khan (@MUZUFARKHAN) May 4, 2025

A purported video released by authorities shows a man running towards the riverbank and leaping into the stream without anyone in pursuit.

However, Magray’s family has accused the police of custodial torture and strongly denied the escape theory. The incident has prompted a wave of criticism and calls for an independent probe.

Former minister Sajad Gani Lone stated that the circumstances demand a thorough investigation, saying the “sanctity of human life must be upheld.” CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami echoed this sentiment, stressing that the allegations made by the family warrant an impartial inquiry.

Meanwhile, J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari referred to the death as “mysterious,” urging the administration to come clean with facts. Senior National Conference leader Sakina Ittoo called for a judicial probe, warning against the growing climate of fear in the region.

