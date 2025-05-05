Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 23-Year-Old Kulgam Youth Found Dead In J&K Stream After Police Detention Over Suspected Terror Links

23-Year-Old Kulgam Youth Found Dead In J&K Stream After Police Detention Over Suspected Terror Links

The recovery of a 23-year-old youth's body from a stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam has sparked outrage, with the official version of events being sharply contested by the deceased’s family and political leaders across parties.

23-Year-Old Kulgam Youth Found Dead In J&K Stream After Police Detention Over Suspected Terror Links


The recovery of a 23-year-old youth’s body from a stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam has sparked outrage, with the official version of events being sharply contested by the deceased’s family and political leaders across parties.

Police Say He Tried to Escape, Family Alleges Custodial Death

Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, a resident of Kulgam, was picked up by security forces on Saturday for alleged links to terrorist groups. According to the police, he had confessed to being an overground worker (OGW) and agreed to guide a joint police-Army team to a terror hideout in the Tangmarg forest area. Officials claim that during this operation, Magray suddenly broke away and jumped into the Veshaw River, where he was swept away by the current.

A purported video released by authorities shows a man running towards the riverbank and leaping into the stream without anyone in pursuit.

However, Magray’s family has accused the police of custodial torture and strongly denied the escape theory. The incident has prompted a wave of criticism and calls for an independent probe.

Former minister Sajad Gani Lone stated that the circumstances demand a thorough investigation, saying the “sanctity of human life must be upheld.” CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami echoed this sentiment, stressing that the allegations made by the family warrant an impartial inquiry.

Meanwhile, J&K Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari referred to the death as “mysterious,” urging the administration to come clean with facts. Senior National Conference leader Sakina Ittoo called for a judicial probe, warning against the growing climate of fear in the region.

Must Read: Congress Ki Buri Nazar: Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress Leader Ajay Rai Over Nimbo Mirchi Toy Showcase Of Rafale, Watch

Filed under

Kulgam OGW

newsx

Viral Video: Kulgam Man Accused Of Aiding Terrorists Flees, Jumps Into River, Drowns
newsx

23-Year-Old Kulgam Youth Found Dead In J&K Stream After Police Detention Over Suspected Terror Links
newsx

India’s Renewable Energy Ambitions Risk Grid Collapse Without Urgent Overhaul
newsx

PM Modi Lauds IPL Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi As ‘Son of Bihar’, Watch
newsx

Congress Ki Buri Nazar: Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress Leader Ajay Rai Over Nimbo Mirchi Toy...
newsx

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Failure With Cake To Lift His Spirit
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral Video: Kulgam Man Accused Of Aiding Terrorists Flees, Jumps Into River, Drowns

Viral Video: Kulgam Man Accused Of Aiding Terrorists Flees, Jumps Into River, Drowns

India’s Renewable Energy Ambitions Risk Grid Collapse Without Urgent Overhaul

India’s Renewable Energy Ambitions Risk Grid Collapse Without Urgent Overhaul

PM Modi Lauds IPL Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi As ‘Son of Bihar’, Watch

PM Modi Lauds IPL Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi As ‘Son of Bihar’, Watch

Congress Ki Buri Nazar: Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress Leader Ajay Rai Over Nimbo Mirchi Toy Showcase Of Rafale, Watch

Congress Ki Buri Nazar: Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Congress Leader Ajay Rai Over Nimbo Mirchi Toy...

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Failure With Cake To Lift His Spirit

Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Failure With Cake To Lift His Spirit

Entertainment

Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Babil Khan Breaks Silence After Sai Rajesh’s Remarks

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media