23-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Dehradun; Leaves Emotional Note ‘Mummy-Papa..’

A 23 year old woman from Dehradun has died by suicide after saying she could not clear the NEET exam, even though she had been preparing for it for several years. She was found dead at her residence in Patel Nagar, and the police recovered an emotional note meant for her parents, which apparently said “Mummy-Papa, I love you. In the initial investigation, it is being said she was under stress after repeated unsuccessful attempts to secure a seat in a medical college. Police started an investigation and they are now checking the not along with other clues to understand what led up to the incident and the real circumstances around it.

23-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Dehradun

The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at her home in Chandramani Colony in Dehradun’s Patel Nagar area. The moment the police got the information about the suicide of the NEET student, they rushed to the spot, and they also sent the body for post mortem examination.

Police said they also found a note from inside the room where she had written an emotional message for her parents. In the initial inquiry, officials said it seems she was working towards the NEET exam for many years and she had a dream of becoming a doctor.

NEET Aspirant Was Under Stress

Officials said the woman had not managed to clear the NEET exam in her earlier attempts and she was reportedly feeling stressed as well as disappointed. Police confirmed that a note was found at the scene and they are now checking it along with other evidence that they collected.

Even though the case seems like a suicide at first glance authorities added that the real cause can only be reveal after the post mortem report.

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