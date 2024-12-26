23-Year-Old Steals ₹21 Crore, Buys BMW Car, Lavish 4 BHK Flat For Girlfriend

Harshal Kumar Kshirsagar, a 23-year-old computer operator employed at a state-run sports complex in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, has been charged with embezzling Rs 21 crore from the department’s account over a period of several months. Kshirsagar allegedly used the stolen money to buy luxury cars, a four-bedroom apartment, and other expensive goods. Kshirsagar was paid Rs 13,000 per month for his contractual work.

Following the sports department official’s complaint after noticing a financial discrepancy, Kshirsagar’s cheating was exposed. On suspicion of aiding him in the scheme, the police detained Yashoda Shetty, a colleague of Kshirsagar, and her husband, BK Jeevan. Kshirsagar continues to evade capture.

What was the scam?

The police claimed that Kshirsagar had carefully planned the scam. Using an old letterhead from the sports complex, he reportedly sent an email to the bank requesting a change in the email address linked to the department’s account. He created a brand-new email address that was exactly the same as the original and provided him with all the necessary banking information, including OTPs, with only one letter changed.

Kshirsagar enabled internet banking and transferred Rs 21.6 crore into 13 different bank accounts between July 1 and December 7, 2023, after obtaining account access. He conducted these transactions using forged documents, which allowed the fraud to go undetected for months.

Luxury Gifts for Girlfriend

The police investigation further revealed that he was spending the money looted from the bank to lead a lifestyle that was too lavish for anyone’s imagination. Such extravagant items bought by Kshirsagar included a Rs 1.2 crore BMW car, a car worth Rs 1.3 crores for an SUV, and a BMW bike priced at Rs 32 lakhs. He even went and bought a luxurious flat that is 4 BHK for his girlfriend next to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar airport, apart from diamond-studded glasses.

Besides, the investigation has shown that BK Jeevan, Shetty’s husband, is accused of using the stolen funds to purchase a high-end SUV for Rs 35 lakh. According to preliminary reports, the SUV is currently unaccounted for, and police are attempting to track it down.

Yashoda Shetty and BK Jeevan, both workers at the sports complex, have been taken into custody by the police for their roles in the fraudulent scheme. The police believe they helped Kshirsagar fabricate documents so he could move some of the funds into their personal accounts. To try and ascertain whether other people were involved in the scam, they have not yet completed the evidence collection process.

The police have confiscated the luxury vehicles bought with the stolen money as part of the investigation. The authorities are also collecting documents related to the bank accounts used in the fraudulent transfers and are further investigating to uncover the full extent of the crime.

Prashant Kadam, the senior police officer, mentioned, “So far, three people have been named in the FIR. Two are arrested, and one is on the run. We are investigating further to identify the full network involved in this scam.”

