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Home > India News > 23-Year-Old Techie Dies in Bengaluru PG Fall; Man Survives After Hitting Tree Branches

23-Year-Old Techie Dies in Bengaluru PG Fall; Man Survives After Hitting Tree Branches

Two tech professionals died in separate incidents in Bengaluru and Gurugram. A woman fell from a PG in Whitefield, while a TCS engineer was killed after a roadwork machine hit his motorcycle.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 23:14 IST

A 23-year-old software engineer died, and a 30-year-old man was seriously injured after the two fell from the seventh floor of a private co-living PG in Bengaluru’s Whitefield.

The woman was identified as Janani, who worked at Societe Generale. She was from Ulaivaikkal in Puducherry and had been staying at Mountain PG on ECC Road since January. The injured man, Manichavelu, works for a logistics company. He is from Nallathur in Puducherry.

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What Happened Inside Bengaluru PG?

According to preliminary information, Janani and Manichavelu had an argument on Sunday morning. Police suspect Janani moved towards the edge of the building and was about to jump. She allegedly pulled Manichavelu along with her, resulting in both falling from the seventh floor.

Janani died at the spot. Manichavelu survived after reportedly falling onto tree branches before reaching the ground. He was taken to a private hospital and remains under treatment. Police inspected the spot and registered a case. They are now probing the exact sequence of events and the reason behind the argument.

Gurugram Accident: TCS Engineer Killed

In a separate incident, a 27-year-old systems engineer working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was killed in Gurugram late Thursday night. Tushar Kumar was returning home from work around 11.30 pm when a reversing earthmover hit his Royal Enfield near Moulsari Avenue Rapid Metro station.

The machine’s rear bucket struck the motorcycle. The impact threw Tushar and his bike onto the road. He was rushed to Narayana Hospital in DLF Phase 3, where doctors declared him dead. He was wearing a helmet.

Police said a passerby informed them about the accident around 11.45 pm. The earthmover driver fled the scene after the crash. Sources said the GMDA was carrying out routine maintenance work at the site.

Tushar had lived in Gurugram for four years. He was staying with his uncle in Ramprastha City, Sector 37D. His parents lived in Mathura. He was their only child.

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23-Year-Old Techie Dies in Bengaluru PG Fall; Man Survives After Hitting Tree Branches
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23-Year-Old Techie Dies in Bengaluru PG Fall; Man Survives After Hitting Tree Branches
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