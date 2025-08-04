Home > India > 23-Yr-Old Woman Killed In Odisha’s Nabarangpur, Family Alleges Rape

23-Yr-Old Woman Killed In Odisha's Nabarangpur, Family Alleges Rape

Another shocking incident emerged in the Nabarangpur district of Odisha, where the death of a 23-year-old woman on Sunday fuelled outrage, sparking serious allegations of women's safety in the state. The woman reportedly went out near her home last night to relieve herself and never returned, a family member said.

23-Yr-Old Woman Killed In Odisha’s Nabarangpur, Family Alleges Rape  (Representative Image)
23-Yr-Old Woman Killed In Odisha's Nabarangpur, Family Alleges Rape  (Representative Image)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 4, 2025 06:04:21 IST

Another shocking incident emerged in the Nabarangpur district of Odisha, where the death of a 23-year-old woman on Sunday fuelled outrage, sparking serious allegations of women’s safety in the state.

The woman reportedly went out near her home last night to relieve herself and never returned, a family member said.

Woman Raped And Killed In Nabarangpur District, Family Alleges

Later, she was found lying unconscious beneath a mango tree and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, she succumbed to her condition.

After the Balasore and Puri incidents, this is another such incident. As per the complaint filed by the family members with the Kosagumuda police, they alleged that she was raped and then forcibly poisoned, leading to her death.

Following the complaint, police reached the spot and carried out an investigation. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Tension has gripped the area in the aftermath of the young woman’s death.

Locals Demanded Immediate Arrest And Strict Punishment

“The woman went out of her home around 7.30 pm to relieve herself and didn’t return home. Her family members searched for her and found her lying near the road. Some miscreants have murdered her. She might have also been gang-raped. Stern action should be taken against the culprits,” Odishatv reported, citing a relative of the deceased.

Local villagers have demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of those responsible for the girl’s death. They expressed their outrage over the gruesome crime and called for justice.

ALSO READ: Odisha: Man Killed On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft, Genitals Mutiliated

Tags: Rapewoman safety

23-Yr-Old Woman Killed In Odisha’s Nabarangpur, Family Alleges Rape

23-Yr-Old Woman Killed In Odisha’s Nabarangpur, Family Alleges Rape
23-Yr-Old Woman Killed In Odisha’s Nabarangpur, Family Alleges Rape
23-Yr-Old Woman Killed In Odisha’s Nabarangpur, Family Alleges Rape
23-Yr-Old Woman Killed In Odisha’s Nabarangpur, Family Alleges Rape

