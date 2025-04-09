‘231 Calls, Fake Offices, And Chilling Plots,’ Here’s What NIA dossier Reveals About Tahawwur Rana And 26/11 Co-Conspirator David Headley

One of the most alarming revelations in the dossier is that Tahawwur Rana visited India just days before the 26/11 attacks, from November 13 to 21, 2008. During this trip, he travelled with his wife across multiple cities including Mumbai, Agra, Delhi, Cochin, and Ahmedabad.

As the U.S. Supreme Court granting Rana’s extradition, India is now ready to prosecute one of the main plotters of 26/11. Ahead of this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has exposed chilling facts regarding Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s nexus in plotting the 2008 Mumbai attacks in a dossier.

The 53-page report sets out in breathtaking detail the way in which Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian citizen, was a key link in the chain that allowed Pakistani-American LeT operative David Coleman Headley to plan one of India’s most lethal terror strikes.

A Deepening Conspiracy

The dossier indicates that the highly orchestrated plot behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks cut across continents and was over two years in the making, from 2005 until the attacks in November 2008. David Headley, a trained operative who was connected to Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HUJI), infiltrated India disguised as a business consultant.

Tahawwur Rana’s immigration consultancy, First World Immigration Services, based in Chicago, became a front for Headley’s reconnaissance operations. Rana enabled the creation of a fake Indian branch office, the Immigrant Law Centre, giving Headley the perfect cover to apply for a multi-entry business visa and travel freely in India.

According to court filings and NIA’s findings, Headley first came to India on September 14, 2006. They had frequent and intense contact during the planning phase, as per the NIA dossier. During Headley’s eight scouting missions to India, he and Rana had a total of 231 phone calls. The intensity increased on his last visit, on the day of the attacks, with 66 calls being made.

Headley was tasked with photographing, filming, and analyzing strategic targets in Mumbai and other cities — including Delhi, Pune, Pushkar, Goa, and Jaipur. Rana had a primary role in the operation by assisting Headley to procure a multi-entry business visa for India fraudulently. Rana arranged Headley’s accommodation, logistical requirements, and ground connections—vital facilitation that allowed the planning and execution of the fatal 26/11 attacks.

The Modus Operandi

Employing his American nationality, Headley went undetected as he scouted major locations in Mumbai, such as the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and Jewish establishments like Chabad House. All these sites were the hubs of the mayhem that resulted in the deaths of 166 individuals and the injury of more than 230.

During his trips, Headley used GPS devices, high-tech spy cameras, and engaged with unsuspecting locals to avoid suspicion. Headley often posed as a business representative of the “Immigrant Law Centre” and even opened a Mumbai office to mask his true intentions. However, no legitimate immigration work was ever conducted from this office — it functioned purely as a cover.

NIA’s case details that Rana directly facilitated this attack by providing support in terms of logistics and funding and coordinating communication between Headley and LeT commanders in Pakistan. He also physically traveled to India in November 2008 — days before the 26/11 attacks — on the pretext of managing his company’s Indian operations, but his travel overlaps with the surveillance activities of Headley.

Link to Pakistan-Based Operatives

To distance himself from his Pakistani origins, Headley legally changed his name from Daood Gilani to David Coleman Headley. He was advised by his Lashkar and ISI handlers to hide his religion and nationality while in India, banking on his American identity and Caucasian appearance to blend in.

The probe found that Rana and Headley were in touch with top terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed (founder of LeT), Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajid Majid (who coordinated the attacks), and Major Iqbal of Pakistan’s ISI. Headley provided videos and GPS coordinates gathered from India to these handlers to assist in finalizing the attack plan. These visual blueprints were instrumental in finalizing the 26/11 attack strategy — from entry and exit points to identifying high-impact civilian targets.

After the attack, according to the NIA, both Rana and Headley further discussed future operations in India and Europe. Evidently, plans were also afoot for targeting Jewish centers and the National Defence College in Delhi.

As Rana is set to arrive in India soon under extradition warrants, the NIA is preparing for his trial. He will be charged under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (waging war against the state), among others, as part of FIR No. 4/2009/NIA/New Delhi.

A Visit Too Close to the Attack

One of the most alarming revelations in the dossier is that Tahawwur Rana visited India just days before the 26/11 attacks — from November 13 to 21, 2008. During this trip, he travelled with his wife across multiple cities including Mumbai, Agra, Delhi, Cochin, and Ahmedabad. NIA suspects this trip was used to coordinate last-mile details, even as the attackers trained in Karachi and awaited deployment.

The Mumbai office that Headley had set up — allegedly to offer immigration services — did not take up a single immigration case. Its sole purpose, the NIA asserts, was to serve as a base for surveillance and terror planning.

Headley’s Training and Recruitment

David Headley’s transformation into a deadly operative began years earlier. He underwent multiple training sessions with Lashkar-e-Taiba between 2002 and 2003, where he was taught close combat tactics, use of explosives, GPS navigation, and counter-surveillance techniques. Later, he was recruited by both LeT and HUJI to prepare for attacks not only in India but also in Denmark.

The NIA dossier reveals that 26/11 was only the beginning. Headley was also tasked with mapping out future attacks at Chabad Houses across India and on the National Defence College in Delhi. Rana, fully aware of these operations, supported and facilitated them.

Global Network, Coordinated Conspiracy

The NIA categorically states that the 26/11 attacks could not have been executed without “the active aid and willful abetment” of both Headley and Rana. Communication between the duo and their Pakistani handlers was maintained through encrypted emails and coded language to avoid interception.

Interpol Red Corner Notices were also issued against other key players, including Hafiz Saeed, Sajid Majid, Major Iqbal, and Ilyas Kashmiri, all of whom remain in Pakistan.

Here are 10 key points from the NIA dossier on Tahawwur Rana and David Headley in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks:

231 Calls Between Conspirators: David Headley and Tahawwur Rana communicated 231 times during Headley’s eight visits to India, with the highest number of calls — 66 — made during the final visit before the attacks. Immigration Firm as a Front: Rana used his Chicago-based immigration firm First World Immigration Services as a cover to help Headley enter India and establish a fake office in Mumbai for reconnaissance. Visa Facilitated Through Fraud: Headley obtained multiple-entry business visas for India using falsified documents prepared with Rana’s assistance, including fake job designations and misleading purposes of travel. Reconnaissance of Key Targets: Headley surveyed multiple attack sites including the Taj Hotel, Trident, CST station, Chabad House, and the Mumbai Stock Exchange under the guise of a business traveler. Personal Visit Before Attack: Tahawwur Rana visited India between November 13 and 21, 2008 — just five days before the 26/11 attacks — traveling across cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Agra, and Cochin. Link to Lashkar and ISI: Rana and Headley were in contact with key masterminds like Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajid Majid, and ISI officer Major Iqbal, who coordinated reconnaissance and attack plans. Future Attack Plans: The dossier notes that Rana and Headley, along with other operatives, were planning further attacks in India, including at the National Defence College in Delhi and multiple Jewish centers. No Real Immigration Activity: Despite opening an office in Mumbai, no genuine immigration services were conducted — the sole purpose was to facilitate surveillance and conceal terror activities. Use of Coded Emails and Fake IDs: Headley and Rana used multiple fake identities, coded language in emails, and secure communication methods to avoid detection by intelligence agencies. NIA Charges and Trial Await: With Rana’s extradition approved by the US Supreme Court, he will face trial under Indian anti-terror laws including conspiracy to wage war against the state and facilitating terrorist activity.

