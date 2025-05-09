24 Airports Closed for Civil Operations Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions | Full List Here

The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the closure of 24 airports for civil flight operations until May 14 amid India-Pakistan tensions.

In response to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the closure of 24 airports across India for civil flight operations until May 14, NewsX has learnt. This decision is part of heightened security measures following the recent military actions along the India-Pakistan border.

The airports affected by the closure include key civilian and military hubs in sensitive regions, stretching from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to Kandla in Gujarat. The airports will remain closed for civil flights as part of precautionary measures.

List of airports closed for civil flight operations until May 10:

Chandigarh (CE) Srinagar (CE) Amritsar (AAI) Ludhiana (AAI) Bhuntar (AAI) Kishengarh (AAI) Patiala (IAF) Shimla (AAI) Kangra-Gaggal (AAI) Bathinda (CE) Jaisalmer (CE) Jodhpur (CE) Bikaner (CE) Halwara (IAF) Pathankot (CE) Jammu (CE) Leh (CE) Mundra (Adani) Jamnagar (CE) Hirasar (Rajkot) (AAI) Porbandar (AAI) Keshod (AAI) Kandla (AAI) Bhuj (CE)

The decision follows a series of airspace violations by Pakistan amid military exchanges with India in the face of rising tensions along the border following ‘Operation Sindoor,’ conducted by the Indian Army in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The authorities have implemented these measures to safeguard civilian and military infrastructure, especially in light of Pakistan’s recent missile and drone attacks targetting India.

The closure will likely affect both domestic and international civil aviation services.

The authorities have advised airlines and travellers to take note of the ongoing restrictions and plan their travel accordingly.