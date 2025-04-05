24-Year-Old Woman Falls To Death From Roller Coaster In Delhi’s Kapashera

The post-mortem has been conducted, and Priyanka’s body has been handed over to her family. She is survived by her parents, a brother, and a sister.

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old woman identified as Priyanka lost her life after allegedly falling from a roller coaster ride at the Fun and Food Village amusement park in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area. The incident took place on Thursday evening, and an FIR has been registered against the amusement park authorities for negligence.

According to police officials, Priyanka, a resident of Chanakyapuri and a manager at a telecom company in Sector 3, Noida, was at the amusement park with her fiancé Nikhil when the accident occurred. The couple, engaged in February this year, had boarded the roller coaster around 6:15 PM. During the ride, Priyanka allegedly fell off after a part of the stand broke, Nikhil said in his statement to the police.

She was immediately rushed to Manipal Hospital by Nikhil, where doctors declared her brought dead. The Kapashera Police received a medico-legal case (MLC) intimation from the hospital, following which an investigating officer was sent to collect the medical report.

“Visible injuries on the body included an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, a puncture wound on the left leg, and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee,” a senior police officer confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Post-mortem conducted

The post-mortem has been conducted, and Priyanka’s body has been handed over to her family. She is survived by her parents, a brother, and a sister.

Her brother, Mohit, has accused the amusement park of gross negligence and claimed that the roller coaster ride lacked proper safety checks. “There were no visible safety measures or proper maintenance. This tragedy could have been avoided,” he told the police.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

No official response has yet been received from the amusement park authorities. Meanwhile, the police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and identify those responsible for the incident.

ALSO READ: ‘Not Just Grey Hairs’: How A Young Man From Kerala Turned Delhi Train Journey Into A Mission For Older People