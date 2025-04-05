Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 24-Year-Old Woman Falls To Death From Roller Coaster In Delhi’s Kapashera

24-Year-Old Woman Falls To Death From Roller Coaster In Delhi’s Kapashera

The post-mortem has been conducted, and Priyanka’s body has been handed over to her family. She is survived by her parents, a brother, and a sister.

24-Year-Old Woman Falls To Death From Roller Coaster In Delhi’s Kapashera


In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old woman identified as Priyanka lost her life after allegedly falling from a roller coaster ride at the Fun and Food Village amusement park in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area. The incident took place on Thursday evening, and an FIR has been registered against the amusement park authorities for negligence.

According to police officials, Priyanka, a resident of Chanakyapuri and a manager at a telecom company in Sector 3, Noida, was at the amusement park with her fiancé Nikhil when the accident occurred. The couple, engaged in February this year, had boarded the roller coaster around 6:15 PM. During the ride, Priyanka allegedly fell off after a part of the stand broke, Nikhil said in his statement to the police.

She was immediately rushed to Manipal Hospital by Nikhil, where doctors declared her brought dead. The Kapashera Police received a medico-legal case (MLC) intimation from the hospital, following which an investigating officer was sent to collect the medical report.

“Visible injuries on the body included an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, a puncture wound on the left leg, and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee,” a senior police officer confirmed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Post-mortem conducted

The post-mortem has been conducted, and Priyanka’s body has been handed over to her family. She is survived by her parents, a brother, and a sister.

Her brother, Mohit, has accused the amusement park of gross negligence and claimed that the roller coaster ride lacked proper safety checks. “There were no visible safety measures or proper maintenance. This tragedy could have been avoided,” he told the police.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

No official response has yet been received from the amusement park authorities. Meanwhile, the police said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and identify those responsible for the incident.

ALSO READ: ‘Not Just Grey Hairs’: How A Young Man From Kerala Turned Delhi Train Journey Into A Mission For Older People

Filed under

Delhi Kapashera Roller Coaster death

Microsoft’s 50th annive

Pro-Palestinian Protest Disrupts Microsoft’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, ‘Shame On You’ Says An Employee
newsx

From DC to LA: Half A Million Americans Rally In ‘Hands Off’ Protests Against Trump...
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Waqf Bill, Says It ‘Will Be Consigned To Dustbin If RJD Comes...
In a tragic incident, a 2

24-Year-Old Woman Falls To Death From Roller Coaster In Delhi’s Kapashera
In a light-hearted moment

Watch: Jofra Archer Sleeping In Dugout During RR vs PBKS Clash Sparks Meme Fest
Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s

Trump Administration Challenges Judge’s Order To Return Mistakenly Deported Man From El Salvador
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pro-Palestinian Protest Disrupts Microsoft’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, ‘Shame On You’ Says An Employee

Pro-Palestinian Protest Disrupts Microsoft’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, ‘Shame On You’ Says An Employee

From DC to LA: Half A Million Americans Rally In ‘Hands Off’ Protests Against Trump And Musk

From DC to LA: Half A Million Americans Rally In ‘Hands Off’ Protests Against Trump...

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Waqf Bill, Says It ‘Will Be Consigned To Dustbin If RJD Comes To Power’

Tejashwi Yadav Slams Waqf Bill, Says It ‘Will Be Consigned To Dustbin If RJD Comes...

Watch: Jofra Archer Sleeping In Dugout During RR vs PBKS Clash Sparks Meme Fest

Watch: Jofra Archer Sleeping In Dugout During RR vs PBKS Clash Sparks Meme Fest

Trump Administration Challenges Judge’s Order To Return Mistakenly Deported Man From El Salvador

Trump Administration Challenges Judge’s Order To Return Mistakenly Deported Man From El Salvador

Entertainment

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture