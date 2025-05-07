Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 24×7 Control Rooms Activated, Schools Closed in J&K Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Tensions

24×7 Control Rooms Activated, Schools Closed in J&K Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Tensions

To ensure public safety and enable swift coordination during emergencies, 24x7 district-level control rooms have been set up across J&K.

24×7 Control Rooms Activated, Schools Closed in J&K Amid Heightened India-Pakistan Tensions

To ensure public safety and coordination during emergencies, 24x7 district-level control rooms have been set up across J&K.


In light of the security situation following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Jammu Divisional Administration on Wednesday ordered the continued closure of all schools, colleges and educational institutions — both government and private — in five key districts. “In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, Colleges & educational institutions (private as well as government) in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed tomorrow also,” the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure public safety and enable swift coordination during emergencies, 24×7 district-level control rooms have been set up across the Jammu Division. Citizens can reach out using the following contact numbers:

District-wise Control Room Contact Numbers (24×7):

S.No District Contact Numbers
1 Jammu 0191-2571912, 0191-2571616 (Civil Defence: 0191-2549100, 2544920)
2 Samba 01923-241004, 01923-246915
3 Kathua 01922-238796
4 Poonch 01965-220258, 9086253188
5 Rajouri 01962-260207, 01962-260033
6 Udhampur 01992-270212, 01992-276915
7 Reasi 01991-245587, 01991-245757
8 Ramban 01998-295550, 01998-266790
9 Doda 01996-233530, 01996-234413, 7298923100
10 Kishtwar 01995-259555, 9482217492

This decision comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces launched a targeted operation early Wednesday, striking nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said during a press briefing earlier in the day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, meanwhile, presented video evidence of the destroyed terror camps. Sites such as Muridke — where Mumbai 26/11 attackers David Headley and Ajmal Kasab trained — along with Sarjal Camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Markaz Abbas (Kotli), Barnala, and Mehmoona Joya Camp (Sialkot), were confirmed as targets.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised the brutal nature and underlying intent of the Pahalgam attack. “The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family…the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” Misri said, according to ANI.

ALSO READ: India Is Justified In Striking Terrorist Infrastructure, No Nation Should Have To Accept Terror Attacks: Rishi Sunak

Filed under

24x7 Control Rooms in J&K India Pakistan tensions

Chief Minister A Revanth

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor
Flight operations across

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds
Pakistan Prime Minister S

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir gov

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions
France condemned the terr

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation
newsx

Patiala Horror: 6 School Children, Cab Driver Killed In Head-On Crash With Tipper Truck
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Review Situation After Operation Sindoor

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds

Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Is scheduled To address The Nation At 10 PM IST

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions

No Leaves, No Exams: Jammu & Kashmir Tightens Measures Amid Border Tensions

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation

France Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism As Russia Urges Restraint to Prevent Regional Escalation

Entertainment

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media