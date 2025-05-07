To ensure public safety and enable swift coordination during emergencies, 24x7 district-level control rooms have been set up across J&K.

In light of the security situation following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Jammu Divisional Administration on Wednesday ordered the continued closure of all schools, colleges and educational institutions — both government and private — in five key districts. “In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, Colleges & educational institutions (private as well as government) in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed tomorrow also,” the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure public safety and enable swift coordination during emergencies, 24×7 district-level control rooms have been set up across the Jammu Division. Citizens can reach out using the following contact numbers:

District-wise Control Room Contact Numbers (24×7):

S.No District Contact Numbers 1 Jammu 0191-2571912, 0191-2571616 (Civil Defence: 0191-2549100, 2544920) 2 Samba 01923-241004, 01923-246915 3 Kathua 01922-238796 4 Poonch 01965-220258, 9086253188 5 Rajouri 01962-260207, 01962-260033 6 Udhampur 01992-270212, 01992-276915 7 Reasi 01991-245587, 01991-245757 8 Ramban 01998-295550, 01998-266790 9 Doda 01996-233530, 01996-234413, 7298923100 10 Kishtwar 01995-259555, 9482217492

This decision comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after the Indian Armed Forces launched a targeted operation early Wednesday, striking nine terror camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed… The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said during a press briefing earlier in the day.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, meanwhile, presented video evidence of the destroyed terror camps. Sites such as Muridke — where Mumbai 26/11 attackers David Headley and Ajmal Kasab trained — along with Sarjal Camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Markaz Abbas (Kotli), Barnala, and Mehmoona Joya Camp (Sialkot), were confirmed as targets.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised the brutal nature and underlying intent of the Pahalgam attack. “The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family…the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” Misri said, according to ANI.

