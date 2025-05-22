25 Maoists Killed In Bastar Encounter Were Part Of CPI (Maoist) Chief Basavaraju’s Security Team

CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju killed in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. Security forces also eliminated 25 of his bodyguards from PLGA Company No. 7 in a major counter-insurgency success.

In a significant victory against Left-Wing Extremism, security forces in Chhattisgarh neutralised CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao, also known as Basavaraju, along with 26 other Maoists, in a massive gunfight in Narayanpur district. This included 25 members of his armed protection unit Company No. 7 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).

Bodyguards Formed Elite Security Unit

According to officials, the 25 Maoists killed alongside Basavaraju were part of his elite security detail, specially assigned to safeguard the top central leadership. These cadres operated in the dense jungles of Abujhmad, an area long regarded as a Maoist stronghold.

“Twenty-five cadres of PLGA Company No. 7, who were responsible for guarding Basavaraju, were killed. We estimate around 35 Maoists were present. The rest managed to escape,” said a senior police official.

The slain also included Jangua Naveen, a senior member of the CPI (Maoist)’s special zonal committee.

Tactical Operation Led to Success

A senior intelligence officer revealed that the operation was the result of precise intelligence. Security agencies learned that Company No. 7 was camping near a water body in Boter village, a common summer strategy for the group.

“The first engagement happened on Tuesday evening. Basavaraju initially escaped but was caught in a second encounter four kilometers away. He was killed around 3 am on Wednesday,” said the intelligence officer.

By Wednesday morning, surrendered Maoists helped confirm the identity of Basavaraju.

Security forces recovered 12 automatic weapons and three under-barrel guns from the encounter site, indicating the heavily armed nature of the Maoist group.

Top Officials Hail the Operation

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police Arun Dev Gautam confirmed the identification of all 27 Maoists killed in the encounter.

Bastar IG P Sundarraj highlighted Basavaraju’s direct or indirect role in numerous attacks across LWE-affected states.

“This tactical operation will go a long way in restoring peace and normalcy in the region,” he stated.

Chief Minister Declares the ‘Last Nail in Naxalism’s Coffin’

In a press conference in Raipur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared the operation a historic moment in the fight against Naxalism.

“For the first time in three decades, a Maoist general secretary has been neutralised. This is the last nail in the coffin of Naxalism,” he said.

Sai praised the security forces’ strategy, reaffirming the government’s firm stance: “Our policy has been clear bullets will be answered with bullets, and talks with talks.”

He also reported that over the past 18 months, security forces have killed more than 400 Naxalites and arrested 1,422.

