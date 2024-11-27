25-Year-Old IIT Bombay Student Loses Rs 7 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest Scam’

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 25-year-old IIT Bombay student lost a staggering ₹7.29 lakh after being duped by fraudsters posing as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The victim, who was targeted by a new and growing form of cybercrime known as “digital arrest,” was coerced into transferring large sums of money under the threat of arrest, all while the fraudsters pretended to be law enforcement personnel.

The Digital Arrest Scam

Digital arrest scams, a rising threat in the online world, involve fraudsters impersonating government or law enforcement officials to intimidate and extort money from victims. Using tactics like threatening video calls, these fraudsters manipulate victims into believing they are under investigation for serious crimes, often involving money laundering or other illegal activities. They then pressure the victim into transferring money to avoid arrest or worse.

In this case, the IIT Bombay student received a call from an unknown number in July 2024. The caller, pretending to be a TRAI employee, informed the victim that his mobile number was involved in 17 complaints related to illegal activities. The fraudster claimed that in order to avoid the deactivation of his number, the student needed to obtain a “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) from the police. The caller further explained that the situation required urgent attention and transferred the call to a so-called Cyber Crime Branch.

A Fraudulent Police Video Call

Once the call was transferred, the student was connected to a WhatsApp video call where a man, pretending to be a police officer, demanded sensitive personal details, including the student’s Aadhaar number. The fake officer accused the student of being involved in money laundering, adding further pressure to the victim’s already frazzled state.

In a bid to “avoid digital arrest” and prevent his number from being deactivated, the victim was coerced into making an immediate payment of ₹29,500. The fraudster then threatened the student, claiming that he was under digital arrest and would be unable to contact anyone for help, leaving him feeling completely isolated and vulnerable.

MUST READ: Mahesh Jethmalani, Mukul Rohatgi Defend Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani Over US Bribery Charges, Slam Opposition

The Escalating Threat

The following day, the fraudsters, having successfully intimidated the student, contacted him again, demanding more money. This time, the victim shared his bank account details, which enabled the fraudsters to siphon off ₹7 lakh from his account, further increasing the amount stolen.

Once the money was transferred, the scammers reassured the victim, falsely telling him that the “digital arrest” had been lifted, and that he would not face any legal consequences. It was only after conducting an online search about “digital arrest” that the IIT Bombay student realized he had fallen victim to a cyber scam.

Police Investigation and Complaint

Shocked and distressed, the student immediately approached the Powai police station in Mumbai, where he lodged a formal complaint against the fraudsters. The police are currently investigating the case, but the identity of the perpetrators remains unknown. The police have urged the public to be vigilant about such scams and report any suspicious activity promptly.

Digital Arrest Scams

The “digital arrest” scam is a growing trend in the world of cybercrime. As more people rely on digital communication and transactions, fraudsters have become more sophisticated, leveraging technology to exploit vulnerable individuals. By posing as government officials or law enforcement personnel, scammers can easily manipulate victims into transferring large sums of money in a short amount of time.

Authorities have warned that anyone receiving similar calls should remain cautious and not share sensitive information, such as Aadhaar numbers or bank account details, without verifying the identity of the caller. Experts suggest that individuals should hang up on suspicious calls and report them to the police immediately.

Stay Alert, Stay Safe

The IIT Bombay student’s harrowing experience is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by cyber fraudsters. As technology continues to advance, so too does the creativity of scammers. While digital arrests may seem like an unlikely scenario, the fraudsters behind these scams are all too real and continue to target vulnerable individuals. In this case, a quick online search helped the student uncover the scam, but not everyone is so fortunate.

People must stay vigilant and be aware of the telltale signs of cyber scams. If you receive any unsolicited call or message from a government agency or law enforcement official, take steps to verify the claim before taking any action. Protect your personal information, and always report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

ALSO READ: Manipur: NIA To Probe In Three Cases, Including Abduction And Murder Of 6 Women, Children