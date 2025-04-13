Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Tried To Block Extradition, Claim Torture And Over 30 Diseases

26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Tried To Block Extradition, Claim Torture And Over 30 Diseases

Now in NIA custody, Rana will be interrogated about his connection to David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who carried out reconnaissance for the Mumbai attacks.

26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Tried To Block Extradition, Claim Torture And Over 30 Diseases

Tahawwur Rana


Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was extradited to India from the United States this week after exhausting all legal avenues to avoid it. The 63-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian national landed in Delhi on Thursday and has been sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days.

Rana had made a last-ditch effort to block his extradition, citing over 30 health issues and the threat of torture in Indian prisons. In a letter dated January 21, 2025, his lawyer John D Cline appealed to the US State Department, warning that his client might not survive in India due to deteriorating health and alleged risks of inhumane treatment.

Rana Cited Over 30 Medical Conditions, Torture Risk

The letter highlighted that Rana is suffering from multiple chronic illnesses including Parkinson’s disease, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, asthma, COPD, bladder cancer, and latent tuberculosis, among others. His lawyer claimed Rana was at risk of heart attacks, stroke, and death if extradited.

“Rana’s health has worsened significantly after five years in a Los Angeles detention center. He suffers from cognitive issues, persistent tremors, memory loss, and a suspicious mass in his bladder,” the letter read. It further alleged that Rana, being a Muslim of Pakistani origin, would face degrading treatment in Indian jails.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US State Department Rejected Claims

On February 11, the US State Department officially rejected Rana’s plea, stating that his extradition was lawful and complied with international human rights obligations, including the UN Convention Against Torture. The US assured that Rana’s medical records would be shared with Indian authorities to facilitate his treatment.

Now in NIA custody, Rana will be interrogated about his connection to David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who carried out reconnaissance for the Mumbai attacks. Headley had earlier testified that he operated an immigration office in Mumbai with Rana’s help, which served as a front to plan the 26/11 attacks.

The NIA is also expected to probe Rana’s links to other Pakistan-based terror operatives including Ilyas Kashmiri, Abdur Rehman, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, and Sajid Majeed Mir. Investigators are likely to collect Rana’s voice samples and cross-verify call records to establish his role in the deadly conspiracy that claimed over 160 lives.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

A former doctor in the Pakistan Army, Rana moved to Canada and later settled in the US. He is accused of aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in planning the 2008 Mumbai attacks. His childhood friend David Headley, already convicted, revealed that Rana not only knew about the attacks but also facilitated operations on Indian soil through his immigration business.

Rana’s extradition marks a major diplomatic and investigative breakthrough in India’s efforts to bring all 26/11 conspirators to justice.

ALSO READ: Yusuf Pathan Faces Backlash Over ‘Good Chai’ Instagram Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Filed under

26/11 attacks Tahawwur Rana extradition

Vishal Gawli, the key acc

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail
In a tragic incident in V

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha
Newcastle United manager

Eddie Howe Hospitalised: Will Newcastle United Boss Miss Manchester United Clash?
Ajith Kumar’s latest ac

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days
Tahawwur Rana, a key accu

26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Tried To Block Extradition, Claim Torture And Over 30 Diseases
Sunrisers Hyderabad opene

Travis Head Reveals Funny Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma’s Post-Century ‘Note’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Kalyan Rape and Murder Case Accused Vishal Gawli Dies By Suicide In Maharashtra’s Taloja Jail

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Gujarat Couple Dies, 3 Children Hospitalized After Alleged Poisoning In Sabarkantha

Eddie Howe Hospitalised: Will Newcastle United Boss Miss Manchester United Clash?

Eddie Howe Hospitalised: Will Newcastle United Boss Miss Manchester United Clash?

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Travis Head Reveals Funny Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma’s Post-Century ‘Note’

Travis Head Reveals Funny Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma’s Post-Century ‘Note’

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than Youngsters

Coachella 2025: How To Stream Green Day’s Explosive Debut Performance? Fans Say Performed Better Than

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her To Fans In China

Watch: Aamir Khan Proudly Walks Hand-In-Hand With New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt As He Introduces Her

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After Dating For Two Years

This Astrologer Has Revealed The Real Reason Why Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Broke-Up After

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings Tony And Neha Kakkar

Who Is Sonu Kakkar? Singer Leaves Fans In Shock After Cutting Ties With Famous Siblings

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?