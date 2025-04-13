26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Tried To Block Extradition, Claim Torture And Over 30 Diseases

Now in NIA custody, Rana will be interrogated about his connection to David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who carried out reconnaissance for the Mumbai attacks.

Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was extradited to India from the United States this week after exhausting all legal avenues to avoid it. The 63-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian national landed in Delhi on Thursday and has been sent to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 days.

Rana had made a last-ditch effort to block his extradition, citing over 30 health issues and the threat of torture in Indian prisons. In a letter dated January 21, 2025, his lawyer John D Cline appealed to the US State Department, warning that his client might not survive in India due to deteriorating health and alleged risks of inhumane treatment.

Rana Cited Over 30 Medical Conditions, Torture Risk

The letter highlighted that Rana is suffering from multiple chronic illnesses including Parkinson’s disease, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, asthma, COPD, bladder cancer, and latent tuberculosis, among others. His lawyer claimed Rana was at risk of heart attacks, stroke, and death if extradited.

“Rana’s health has worsened significantly after five years in a Los Angeles detention center. He suffers from cognitive issues, persistent tremors, memory loss, and a suspicious mass in his bladder,” the letter read. It further alleged that Rana, being a Muslim of Pakistani origin, would face degrading treatment in Indian jails.

US State Department Rejected Claims

On February 11, the US State Department officially rejected Rana’s plea, stating that his extradition was lawful and complied with international human rights obligations, including the UN Convention Against Torture. The US assured that Rana’s medical records would be shared with Indian authorities to facilitate his treatment.

Now in NIA custody, Rana will be interrogated about his connection to David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who carried out reconnaissance for the Mumbai attacks. Headley had earlier testified that he operated an immigration office in Mumbai with Rana’s help, which served as a front to plan the 26/11 attacks.

The NIA is also expected to probe Rana’s links to other Pakistan-based terror operatives including Ilyas Kashmiri, Abdur Rehman, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, and Sajid Majeed Mir. Investigators are likely to collect Rana’s voice samples and cross-verify call records to establish his role in the deadly conspiracy that claimed over 160 lives.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

A former doctor in the Pakistan Army, Rana moved to Canada and later settled in the US. He is accused of aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in planning the 2008 Mumbai attacks. His childhood friend David Headley, already convicted, revealed that Rana not only knew about the attacks but also facilitated operations on Indian soil through his immigration business.

Rana’s extradition marks a major diplomatic and investigative breakthrough in India’s efforts to bring all 26/11 conspirators to justice.

