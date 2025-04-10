Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Lands In Delhi

After a long flight, a flight with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana on board lands in Delhi. Security in the national capital and outside Delhi's Patiala House Court has been stepped up.

Tahawwur Rana, key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, extradited from the US to India; tight security in place ahead of his arrival.


After a long flight, a flight with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana on board lands in Delhi. As the Indian team’s plane reaches Delhi, security in the national capital and outside Delhi’s Patiala House Court has been stepped up.

 

More details awaited.

