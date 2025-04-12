Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Tahawwur Rana Kept Under Suicide Watch At NIA Headquarters

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Tahawwur Rana Kept Under Suicide Watch At NIA Headquarters

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is now in India’s custody after being extradited from the United States. The 64-year-old Pakistani-Canadian is being held in a high-security facility at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in Delhi, where he is currently on suicide watch.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Tahawwur Rana Kept Under Suicide Watch At NIA Headquarters

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is now in India’s custody after being extradited from US


Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is now in India’s custody after being extradited from the United States. The 64-year-old Pakistani-Canadian is being held in a high-security facility at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in Delhi, where he is currently on suicide watch.

Rana was brought to India on Thursday evening and immediately placed under tight security inside the NIA’s complex on Lodhi Road. On Friday, a special court granted the NIA 18 days of custody for his interrogation, during which the agency will probe his links to the ISI, his ties with David Coleman Headley, and other aspects of the broader 26/11 conspiracy.

14×14 cell, 24/7 surveillance, soft-tip pen only

Rana is being held in a 14-by-14-foot cell located on the ground floor of the NIA headquarters. According to officials, he is under continuous human and CCTV surveillance to prevent any attempt at self-harm. The security is so strict that he has been allowed only a soft-tip pen for writing, in order to avoid any risk of injury.

“Rana has been kept in a 14×14 cell on the ground floor. He will be allowed only a soft-tip pen to write so that he can’t harm himself,” a source said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The NIA complex has been sealed with multi-layered security ever since his arrival. Officials say every move is being carefully monitored.

NIA begins grilling to uncover larger terror network

The NIA has started questioning Rana to understand the deeper terror plot behind the 2008 attacks. Investigators are focusing on his suspected role in establishing or supporting sleeper cells across India, particularly in coordination with David Headley — also known as Daood Gilani.

Sources say Headley is believed to have helped set up sleeper cells in places like Pushkar, Goa, Delhi, and other regions, with possible support from Rana. The NIA’s questioning is expected to explore these links in detail over the next two weeks.

Political sparring begins: Congress says UPA deserves the credit

The extradition of Rana, which marks a major diplomatic and legal milestone for India, has sparked a political back-and-forth between the Modi government and the Congress party.

On the same day that Rana landed in India, Congress leader P. Chidambaram issued a statement saying that the extradition was not initiated by the current government but was the result of diplomatic groundwork laid during the UPA administration.

“While the Modi government is rushing to take credit for this development, the truth is far from their spin,” Chidambaram said. “This extradition is not the result of any grandstanding; it is a testament to what the Indian state can achieve when diplomacy, law enforcement, and international cooperation are pursued sincerely and without any kind of chest-thumping.”

He added, “It is the culmination of a decade-and-a-half of painstaking diplomatic, legal and intelligence efforts initiated by UPA govt in close coordination with the US.”

Extradition efforts began in 2009 under UPA

Chidambaram outlined a detailed timeline to back his statement. He said the groundwork began in November 2009, when the NIA registered a case in Delhi against Headley, Rana, and others involved in the 26/11 attacks.

“Canada’s foreign minister confirmed collaboration with Indian agencies, thanks to UPA’s effective foreign policy,” Chidambaram noted.

In 2012, then External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid and Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai raised the issue of extraditing Headley and Rana during talks with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Under Secretary Wendy Sherman. Chidambaram called this effort a “textbook example” of how to handle international justice through quiet, strategic diplomacy.

“UPA’s institutional efforts kept case alive after 2014”

Even after the BJP-led government took office in 2014, Chidambaram claimed it was the institutional momentum created by the UPA that kept the case moving.

He also mentioned that in February 2025, during a public meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former U.S. President Donald Trump tried to present the extradition as a new achievement. However, Chidambaram said, “It was essentially the result of years of UPA-era groundwork.”

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana’s Trial To Be Held In Delhi After NIA Gets Green Light

Filed under

NIA Tahawwur Rana

On Friday, things got out

Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Bill Turn Violent In West Bengal | Watch
Delhi’s Indira Gandhi I

Delhi Airport Sets Sight On Asia Pacific To Become a Global Travel Hub
A property dealer was sho

Why Was A Property Dealer Shot Dead In His SUV In Paschim Vihar?
According to airport offi

Delhi Airport Chaos Caught On Cam; Flight Delays, Frustrated Travellers as Runway Work Drags On
Cosmic Power And Divine B

Cosmic Power And Divine Blessings: Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Marks A Special Alignment!
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Tahawwur Rana Kept Under Suicide Watch At NIA Headquarters
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Bill Turn Violent In West Bengal | Watch

Murshidabad: Protests Over Waqf Bill Turn Violent In West Bengal | Watch

Delhi Airport Sets Sight On Asia Pacific To Become a Global Travel Hub

Delhi Airport Sets Sight On Asia Pacific To Become a Global Travel Hub

Why Was A Property Dealer Shot Dead In His SUV In Paschim Vihar?

Why Was A Property Dealer Shot Dead In His SUV In Paschim Vihar?

Delhi Airport Chaos Caught On Cam; Flight Delays, Frustrated Travellers as Runway Work Drags On

Delhi Airport Chaos Caught On Cam; Flight Delays, Frustrated Travellers as Runway Work Drags On

Cosmic Power And Divine Blessings: Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Marks A Special Alignment!

Cosmic Power And Divine Blessings: Hanuman Jayanti 2025 Marks A Special Alignment!

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide