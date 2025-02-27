Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
26/11 Terror Attack Case: Delhi Court Summons Trial Records From Mumbai

In a significant legal development ahead of the anticipated extradition of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana, Patiala House Court has recalled its trial court records pertaining to the Mumbai attacks.

In a significant legal development ahead of the anticipated extradition of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana, Delhi’s Patiala House Court has recalled its trial court records pertaining to the Mumbai attacks.

This action follows an application by the National Investigation Agency in Delhi, seeking to retrieve these records from Mumbai.

Previously, the trial court records had been transferred to Mumbai due to the existence of multiple cases related to the 26/11 attacks in both cities. This latest move signals a possible shift in Rana’s prosecution, potentially taking place in Delhi itself.

The United States government has recently approved Rana’s extradition to India. Former U.S. President Donald Trump had described Rana as one of the “plotters and very evil people of the world.” Rana, a 64-year-old Pakistan-born Canadian national, is a known associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Having completed a 14-year sentence in 2023, Rana is currently under supervised detention at a metropolitan detention center in Los Angeles.

On January 21, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition for a writ of certiorari filed by Rana in an attempt to block his extradition to India. The writ, filed in November 2024, sought to challenge an earlier lower court ruling that had approved his extradition. A writ of certiorari is a legal instrument allowing a higher court to review a lower court’s decision.

Rana had previously been prosecuted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The second superseding indictment charged him with multiple offenses, and the jury convicted him on Count 11 (conspiracy to provide material support to terrorism in Denmark) and Count 12 (providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba).

India’s charges against Rana include conspiracy to commit various offenses, such as waging war against the state, murder, two forms of forgery, and committing a terrorist act. He has remained in custody throughout the extradition proceedings.

Despite his opposition to extradition, on May 16, 2023, the extradition magistrate judge ruled against him and certified his extraditability. Rana subsequently filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

However, on August 15, 2024, the Ninth Circuit Court upheld the habeas court’s ruling, dismissing all of Rana’s arguments and affirming the order for his extradition to India.

