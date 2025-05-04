Home
26 MBBS Students Suspended Over NEET UG Paper Leak Fallout, 14 Admission Cancelled

A total of 26 MBBS students have been suspended, and the admission of 14 students for the academic year 2024–25 has been cancelled.

26 MBBS Students Suspended Over NEET UG Paper Leak Fallout, 14 Admission Cancelled


Just days before the NEET-UG 2025 examination, the National Medical Council (NMC) has taken firm action against students involved in the alleged paper leak during last year’s medical entrance exam. A total of 26 MBBS students have been suspended, and the admission of 14 students for the academic year 2024–25 has been cancelled.

NMC Acts on CBI Findings

The disciplinary action was initiated following the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2024. According to sources cited by The Times of India, the NMC directed medical colleges to suspend students who were found complicit in using unfair means during the examination.

A source familiar with the development said, “Given the severity of these violations and their potential to undermine the credibility of the medical education system, the NMC has issued directives to the concerned medical colleges and institutions to immediately suspend the 26 MBBS students found to be complicit.”

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET exam, identified these cases as “unfair means” and referred them to its UFM (Unfair Means) Committee for review. After scrutiny, 42 students were debarred for three years—from appearing in NEET-UG in 2024, 2025, and 2026. Nine other candidates have been barred from taking the exam for two years (2025 and 2026).

Meanwhile, the candidature of 215 other students from last year’s exam remains under review as the investigation continues.

Suspicion Triggered by Unusual Scores

The controversy gained national attention last year when 67 students scored a perfect 720 in the NEET-UG exam—an unprecedented number compared to previous years. The unusually high scores led to allegations of a paper leak and triggered protests across the country, with students and activists demanding transparency and accountability in the examination process.

The NMC, in its statement, stressed that such misconduct severely compromises the fairness of the examination system and erodes public trust in the medical profession.

The incident has cast a shadow over the NEET-UG 2025 exam, which is scheduled for this Sunday.

