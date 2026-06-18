26-Year-Old Mumbai Bride Dies By Suicide 48 Days After Marriage; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment, Beaten For Talking To Others

A 26 year old woman from Mumbai reportedly died by suicide just 48 days after her marriage, which raises some serious questions about the treatment she got in her in laws house. Her family says her husband and in-laws subjected her to constant physical and mental harassment, including asking for money and jewellery. There also alleged that she was regularly beaten for speaking with anyone else, even if its there neighbours. After the incident, the police booked a case against the husband and his family members with the husband already arrested. Meanwhile, further investigation is still underway.

26-Year-Old Mumbai Bride Dies By Suicide 48 Days After Marriage

A 26 year old woman, Vishakha Tilkar allegedly died by suicide just 48 days after her wedding which has left everyone stunned. Her family says her doctor husband along with her in laws had been mentally as well as physically harassing her soon after the marriage and things got worse soon.

The couple reportedly got married on April 30 and stayed in Ambernath near Mumbai. As per family her life seemed normal before the wedding but then things shifted almost right away. They claimed her in-laws were unhappy about the gifts they received and they also felt that they were not receiving enough respect during the wedding ceremonies.

“She was constantly pressured to bring jewellery and money from her parents’ home,” said a family member.

Family Alleges Not Allowed to Talk to Other

Vishakha’s relatives also alleged that her husband Nitin Tilkar used to check her every moment even in their own house so he installed CCTV cameras inside and outside their house which leaves her with no privacy.

She was also not allowed to talk to others including their neighbours. According to her family if she was seen talking to others, her in laws used to beat her. These allegations left her parents shocked and deeply distressed.

“Nitin Tilkar had installed CCTV cameras inside and outside the house to monitor her every move. Whenever she spoke to anyone, she would be brutally beaten upon returning home. Two days before she died by suicide, she was thrashed for talking to a female neighbour. Driven to despair, she took her own life,” he added.

Police Arrested Husband, Mother-In-Law And Brother-In-Law

The family also alleged that Vishakha already told her about the torture she was receiving at her in laws. They said they had started planning to bring her back with everything in need but before they took any action even legal, they got to know that she had hanged herself.

Police have registered a case at Shivajinagar police station in Ambernath against Nitin Tilkar, his mother Chhaya, and his brother Ninad. All of them are charged with the mental and physical harassment and attempted suicide case.

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