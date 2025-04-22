26-Year-Old Newlywed Indian Navy Officer On Leave Gets Killed In Deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack- Details Inside!

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Srinagar, held a security review meeting with local officials, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to address the situation and ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike.

The tragic incident took place around 3 pm at Baisaran, a popular meadow near Pahalgam, surrounded by dense pine forests and mountains

A deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon left 26 people dead, including Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer.

Lieutenant Narwal, who had just married on April 16, was on leave when the attack occurred. He was from Haryana and was stationed in Kochi at the time of his death.

Details of the Attack

The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, including two foreigners and two locals, making it one of the deadliest assaults in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Witnesses reported that terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on tourists, creating chaos in the scenic area. Several other people were injured, and many are in critical condition.

In response to the attack, the Indian Army, alongside the Jammu and Kashmir Police, launched a joint search operation in the general vicinity of Baisaran, Pahalgam, and Anantnag. Efforts are focused on apprehending the perpetrators of the attack and ensuring justice for the victims.

Victims from Karnataka and Maharashtra

Among those killed in the attack were two tourists from Karnataka. Manjunath Rao, a 47-year-old businessman from Shivamogga, was shot dead in front of his wife and son.

Another victim, Bharath Bhushan, was also killed by the terrorists, leaving his wife and young child unharmed. These tragic losses have prompted widespread grief and calls for justice from their respective home states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack, offering his condolences to the families of the victims. In his statement, he assured that those responsible would be brought to justice. He also emphasized India’s unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, stating that the government’s resolve would only grow stronger.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Srinagar, held a security review meeting with local officials, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to address the situation and ensure the safety of residents and tourists alike.

Security Measures and Ongoing Investigation

The terror attack has led to heightened security measures across Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities ramping up efforts to prevent further violence. A thorough investigation is underway, and the government has vowed to take strong action against those behind the attack.

This terror attack has once again brought attention to the ongoing security challenges in Kashmir. As the region begins its tourist season, authorities are under increasing pressure to ensure the safety of visitors and residents.

The attack has united political leaders and the public in their condemnation, and the focus remains on bringing the perpetrators to justice swiftly.