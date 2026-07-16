26/11 Mastermind Seeks Hygiene And Cooler in Jail: Who Is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana, mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has submitted a petition before a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi. According to reports, Rana’s letter requests that proper hygiene be maintained in the prison premises and seeks a cooler or a fan for relief from the heat. Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma at Delhi’s Patiala House Courts has directed jail authorities to examine and consider Rana’s requests strictly in accordance with the provisions of the jail manual. The Pakistani-Canadian national, who was extradited to India in 2025, is currently facing severe charges in the country, including criminal conspiracy, murder, and waging war against the government of India.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Rana is a Pakistani-Canadian national and a former Pakistani military doctor who became a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Investigation reports state that Rana helped facilitate the reconnaissance and logistical support for the attacks, which were carried out by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Before his arrival in India, Rana served a 14-year sentence in a United States federal prison for supporting terrorist activities. India formally sought his extradition to face charges for the 26/11 attacks, which claimed 166 lives. Despite challenging the move across multiple US courts, his legal appeals failed, resulting in his extradition to India in 2025 where he is now facing trial.

Rana’s Arrest in the US

Rana was arrested by the FBI in Chicago in 2009. Following his arrest, investigations uncovered deep links between Rana and David Coleman Headley, who had already been detained by US authorities. During his trial in the United States, Rana was accused of providing critical logistical support to the terrorists who carried out the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He was also accused of supporting a plot against a Danish newspaper that had published controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. Following his conviction, Rana was sentenced to 14 years in prison by US authorities. After serving his sentence, he was extradited to India in 2025 to face trial for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

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