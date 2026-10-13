29-Year-Old Man Killed For Spilling Beer, Delhi Driver Beaten to Death By Nightclub Bouncers After Drink Accidentally Fell On Woman – Full Story

A 29-year-old driver, Daljeet, died after he was allegedly beaten by bouncers and club staff during a dispute over beer spilling on a woman at a nightclub in Delhi. The incident took place late Saturday in the area under Sarai Rohilla police station. Police have arrested some people in connection with the case and are working to identify and catch the remaining suspects.

How a beer spill led to a violent clash in Delhi

As per reports, Daljeet was a resident of Raghuvir Nagar, had gone to the nightclub with some friends. According to a police source, an argument broke out after one of his friends spilled beer on a woman. The disagreement escalated, and the club’s bouncers allegedly began assaulting Daljeet and his friends.

The group reportedly apologised, but the attack continued. Waiters at the club also allegedly joined the assault, using sticks and glass bottles to beat them. When Daljeet and his friends tried to flee, the attackers dragged them back inside and assaulted them again.

Delhi nightclub assault left Daljeet with serious injuries

Reportedly, Daljeet suffered the most serious injuries in the alleged beating. His friends took him to his home in Raghuvir Nagar, but he collapsed near the entrance. He was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police source said.

Daljeet’s death has left his family behind. He is survived by his wife, eight-year-old son and father, according to reports.

Police arrest suspects as Delhi CCTV footage is examined

Police have arrested some people in connection with the Delhi nightclub assault. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects, reports said.

Investigators have also seized the nightclub’s CCTV digital video recorder and are examining the footage to establish what happened during the confrontation and identify those involved in the alleged attack.

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