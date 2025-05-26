Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 29-Year-Old Woman Police Constable Found Dead At Nagapattinam Collectorate, Forensic Investigation Underway

29-Year-Old Woman Police Constable Found Dead At Nagapattinam Collectorate, Forensic Investigation Underway

A 29-year-old woman police constable was found dead with a gunshot wound at the Nagapattinam Collectorate. Cause of death unclear. Probe underway.

29-Year-Old Woman Police Constable Found Dead At Nagapattinam Collectorate, Forensic Investigation Underway


A 29-year-old woman constable, Abhinaya, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside the Nagapattinam District Collector’s office early Sunday morning, triggering shock and concern among local authorities and citizens alike.

According to sources, Abhinaya was on night duty as part of the Armed Reserve unit at the Collectorate, posted alongside another woman constable. At around 6 am, a loud gunshot was heard from within the premises. Upon hearing the sound, her colleague rushed to the location and found Abhinaya lying in a pool of blood, with a gunshot wound to the left side of her neck.

The deceased, a resident of Manakudi in Mayiladuthurai district, was immediately taken to the Nagapattinam District Government Hospital. However, doctors confirmed that she was already dead. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Senior police officials, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Armed Reserve and an Inspector, visited the site for preliminary investigation. The area has been cordoned off, and a detailed forensic probe is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the death was accidental or self-inflicted. “It is too early to comment. All angles are being investigated,” a senior police officer stated.

This tragic case adds to a growing list of recent incidents involving women police personnel in Tamil Nadu. In February this year, a woman Sub-Inspector in Sivaganga district was reportedly assaulted inside a police station by a local political party leader and his associates. That same month, in Chennai, a 25-year-old woman police officer was attacked and robbed of her gold chain near a railway station. The accused was eventually apprehended by the public.

Another alarming case occurred in September 2024, when a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was physically assaulted by protesters during a law-and-order conflict in Virudhunagar district. The attackers allegedly pulled her hair and manhandled her during the clash.

These repeated incidents have raised concerns over the safety and working conditions of women in the police force across Tamil Nadu.

As investigations continue in Abhinaya’s case, the police have appealed for patience and promised a thorough examination of all possible motives. The final post-mortem report and forensic findings are expected to provide more clarity in the coming days.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Leads Roadshow In Vadodara, Unveils Key Development Projects

Filed under

Nagapattinam Collectorate

newsx

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque
Assam Offers 60% Addition

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...
newsx

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’
newsx

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...
newsx

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil...
newsx

Snehasish Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly’s Brother, Out Of Danger After Dramatic Boat Accident
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The Sector

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil Spill Raise Safety Concerns

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil...

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season