29-Year-Old Woman Police Constable Found Dead At Nagapattinam Collectorate, Forensic Investigation Underway

A 29-year-old woman police constable was found dead with a gunshot wound at the Nagapattinam Collectorate. Cause of death unclear. Probe underway.

A 29-year-old woman constable, Abhinaya, was found dead with a gunshot wound inside the Nagapattinam District Collector’s office early Sunday morning, triggering shock and concern among local authorities and citizens alike.

According to sources, Abhinaya was on night duty as part of the Armed Reserve unit at the Collectorate, posted alongside another woman constable. At around 6 am, a loud gunshot was heard from within the premises. Upon hearing the sound, her colleague rushed to the location and found Abhinaya lying in a pool of blood, with a gunshot wound to the left side of her neck.

The deceased, a resident of Manakudi in Mayiladuthurai district, was immediately taken to the Nagapattinam District Government Hospital. However, doctors confirmed that she was already dead. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Senior police officials, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Armed Reserve and an Inspector, visited the site for preliminary investigation. The area has been cordoned off, and a detailed forensic probe is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the death was accidental or self-inflicted. “It is too early to comment. All angles are being investigated,” a senior police officer stated.

This tragic case adds to a growing list of recent incidents involving women police personnel in Tamil Nadu. In February this year, a woman Sub-Inspector in Sivaganga district was reportedly assaulted inside a police station by a local political party leader and his associates. That same month, in Chennai, a 25-year-old woman police officer was attacked and robbed of her gold chain near a railway station. The accused was eventually apprehended by the public.

Another alarming case occurred in September 2024, when a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was physically assaulted by protesters during a law-and-order conflict in Virudhunagar district. The attackers allegedly pulled her hair and manhandled her during the clash.

These repeated incidents have raised concerns over the safety and working conditions of women in the police force across Tamil Nadu.

As investigations continue in Abhinaya’s case, the police have appealed for patience and promised a thorough examination of all possible motives. The final post-mortem report and forensic findings are expected to provide more clarity in the coming days.

