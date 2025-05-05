3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Asifabad District In Telangana

An earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 on Richter scale hit Asifabad district of Telangana at 6.50 PM. Tremors were felt in neighbouring places, according to National Center for Seismology.
(More details are awaited…)
An earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 on Richter scale hit Asifabad district of Telangana at 6.50 PM.
An earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 on Richter scale hit Asifabad district of Telangana at 6.50 PM. Tremors were felt in neighbouring places, according to National Center for Seismology.
(More details are awaited…)