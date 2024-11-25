Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
3 Dead, Over 20 Cops Injured In Violent Clashes Over Mosque Survey in UP’s Sambhal

A court-mandated survey of the historic Jama Masjid in Sambhal turned deadly on Sunday, which resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to several others, including over 20 police officers.

The authorities said that three persons, one of them a policeman, are still in a critical state.

Violence Breaks Out During Archaeological Survey

The court mandated the survey following a petition by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain alleging the mosque was originally a temple. Conducted under the oversight of court commissioner Ramesh Singh, by an ASI team, the survey began at 7 a.m. It started smoothly but took a turn for the worse around 9 a.m. when a mob gathered outside the mosque, shouting slogans and hurling stones at security personnel.

Mob Attacks Police, Injuries Reported

Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Singh described the scene as chaotic. “A crowd of 2,000-3,000 people gathered, pelting stones at police deployed for security. Tear gas and lathi charges were initially used to disperse them, but the mob began firing from nearby houses,” he said. Among those injured were SP’s PRO, SDM Ramesh Babu, and Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary, who suffered pellet injuries. The SDM suffered fractures in the attack while more than a dozen police officers were injured.

Unrest spread to the Deep Sarai area as well, from where reports stated that children were even used as shields by the mobs and many women were included in the violence. Vehicles caught fire and was followed by deployment of reinforcements from other districts. Internet services in the district were suspended to stop further escalation.

Casualties Identified Amid Allegations

The three deceased have been identified as Mohd Nayeem, Mohd Bilal, and Mohd Nauman from Sambhal. Accusations emerged against Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary with Bilal’s brother stating, “He aimed at my brother and shot him. We demand strict action.

Commissioner Singh denied the allegations, saying, “We have videographic evidence of the incident. If their son was part of the mob, the family must reflect on his actions.” He further said that the police retaliated as there were firings from three sides.

Threats to the mosque by rioters during their clashes raised concerns that its structure might be damaged. Officials continued to assuage concerns about the survey, saying it was done peacefully. “There may have been minor damage due to stone pelting near the mosque, but no structural changes were made,” Singh said.

Authorities Respond To Violence

SP Krishan Kumar Bishnoi assured the public that the situation was under control. “Those responsible will face strict action under the National Security Act. We urge residents to avoid violence and trust the judicial process,” he said.

Additional security measures were put in place, and videos from the incident are being reviewed to identify perpetrators. The mosque’s management committee condemned the violence and supported a peaceful resolution to the issue.

Despite the tensions, a similar survey took place without incident on Tuesday, as police and officials from the mosque attended. During Friday prayers, heavy security was mounted in anticipation of possible disturbances following intelligence warnings.

Filed under

Archaeological Survey national news sambhal violence Uttar Pradesh
