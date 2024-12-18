Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
3-Hour ‘Rail Roko’ Protest By Farmers Begins In Punjab

Farmers in Punjab staged a three-hour 'Rail Roko' protest, demanding a legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, debt waivers, pensions, and justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims. The protest disrupted train services across the state.

3-Hour ‘Rail Roko’ Protest By Farmers Begins In Punjab

Farmers in Punjab took part in a three-hour ‘Rail Roko’ protest on Wednesday, demanding a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for crops, along with other concessions from the government. Organized by prominent farmer groups such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the protest caused widespread disruption to rail traffic across multiple locations in the state.

Key Demands and Locations of Protest

The farmers are seeking a legally binding MSP for their crops, which they believe will ensure fair pricing and financial security. Other demands include a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and agricultural workers, the reversal of electricity tariff hikes, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The ‘Rail Roko’ protests took place at multiple key locations, including Moga, Faridkot, Kadian, Batala (Gurdaspur), Phillaur (Jalandhar), Tanda, Dasuya, Mahilpur (Hoshiarpur), Makhu, Talwandi Bhai (Ferozepur), Sahnewal (Ludhiana), Shambhu (Patiala), Mohali, Sunam, and Lehra (Sangrur). Farmers began blocking the tracks at 12 PM, with the protests set to end by 3 PM.

The ‘Rail Roko’ protest follows weeks of intense demonstrations. Farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their planned march to Delhi was stopped by security forces. Furthermore, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on a hunger strike for over three weeks at Khanauri to pressure the government into meeting their demands, particularly the legal guarantee of MSP.

Earlier in December, a group of 101 farmers made multiple attempts to march to Delhi to voice their concerns but were stopped by Haryana security personnel. Along with the demand for MSP, the farmers are also calling for the reinstatement of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act and compensation for families of those who died during previous agitations in 2020-21.

Farmers’ Unified Fight for Justice and Fairness

Despite the ongoing challenges and protests, farmers remain united in their call for justice and fairness. The ‘Rail Roko’ protest is just one of many efforts to hold the government accountable and demand better conditions for the agricultural community. The future of Indian farming depends on the government’s response to these longstanding grievances.

