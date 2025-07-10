LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > India > Which 3 ID Cards Did the Supreme Court Say Should Be Accepted for Voter Re-Verification in Bihar?

Which 3 ID Cards Did the Supreme Court Say Should Be Accepted for Voter Re-Verification in Bihar?

The Supreme Court questioned the Election Commission's special revision of Bihar's electoral rolls, expressing concern over timing, exclusion of Aadhaar and EPIC as IDs, and possible voter disenfranchisement.

Supreme Court questions EC’s voter list re-verification in Bihar, asks why Aadhaar, ration card, and EPIC are excluded. Concern raised over timing ahead of 2025 Bihar elections.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 18:17:30 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday raised serious concerns over the Election Commission’s special re-verification of voter identities in Bihar, just months before the 2025 Assembly elections. The apex court questioned the exclusion of widely accepted documents such as Aadhaar, ration cards, and the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) for re-verification and flagged the potential risk of disenfranchising genuine voters.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi said that these three IDs should be considered valid for the process. “It will be in the interest of justice if these are included,” the court noted during the hearing.

The petitioners, including Association for Democratic Reforms and TMC MP Mahua Moitra, challenged the ‘special intensive revision’, calling it arbitrary and discriminatory. The court pressed the EC to clarify under which law it is conducting this new type of revision, pointing out that the Representation of Peoples Act allows only summary or intensive revisions.

Further, the court questioned the timing of this large-scale verification, warning it could lead to exclusion of eligible voters without adequate time for appeals. “With such a big population being reviewed, is it possible to complete this in time for the election?” Justice Dhulia asked.

The EC argued Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship, hence cannot be accepted. However, the court countered that other documents like caste certificates rely on Aadhaar. The Commission insisted that any person removed from the rolls would be given a chance to respond.

Citing reports, EC counsel Dwivedi mentioned that over 1.1 crore people had died and 70 lakh migrated, justifying the need for this exercise.

The move has sparked political controversy, with Congress and RJD alleging that the re-verification targets poor and migrant voters. Senior advocate Vrinda Grover told the court, “This is not an ordinary exercise. It is designed to exclude the poor and vulnerable.”

The Supreme Court will resume the hearing on July 28, seeking detailed responses from the EC on its legal authority and procedures behind the revision exercise.

ALSO READ: Kanwar Yatra: Uttar Pradesh Police Imposes Traffic Diversions, Check Restrictions

Tags: Aadhaar for voter IDBihar Election 2025Bihar Voter ListEelection Commissionsupreme court

More News

US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?