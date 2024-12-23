3 Khalistani Terrorists Gunned Down In Pilibhit Encounter

Three suspected Khalistani terrorists were neutralized in a joint operation by Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police in Pilibhit. The operatives, involved in the Gurdaspur grenade attack, were linked to the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), a banned group with global operatives.

In a significant operation, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police successfully neutralized three suspected Khalistani terrorists involved in the Gurdaspur grenade attack. The encounter took place in Pilibhit on Monday, where the police recovered two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and other ammunition. The terrorists, linked to the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), are suspected of being behind a series of recent attacks.

Key Details of the Encounter

The operation, a joint effort between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Police, led to the neutralization of three operatives: Varinder Singh (alias Ravi), Gurwinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh (alias Partap Singh). All three were residents of Kalanaur in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district and were allegedly involved in the Bakshiwala police station attack. The police believe they played a role in the recent Gurdaspur grenade attack as well.

Khalistan Zindabad Force: A Global Threat

The Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), a banned militant group operating under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has been involved in multiple violent incidents, including bombings and killings of religious leaders. The group is primarily controlled by Ranjit Singh Neeta, who is believed to be based in Pakistan. KZF has operatives in several countries, including the UK, Greece, Canada, the US, and Germany.

Notably, KZF’s operations are overseen by Jagjeet Singh, a British Army soldier based in the UK, who uses the alias Fateh Singh Baggi. The group’s global network and its links to other pro-Khalistan elements abroad, particularly in Canada, continue to pose a serious security threat.

Recent Arrests and Investigations

Earlier, the Punjab Police arrested three other KZF operatives involved in a grenade attack on a police post in Asron, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, on December 2. Investigations revealed that the operatives had received ₹4.5 lakh in the past six months and had used a “dead letter box” to retrieve a hand grenade on November 28, which was then hurled at the police post in Asron.

The successful neutralization of the three Khalistani terrorists is a major victory in the fight against terrorism and extremism in India. However, the continued operations of KZF and similar groups abroad highlight the need for ongoing vigilance and international cooperation in countering such threats.

ALSO READ: New Twist In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case