It was a regular morning in east Delhi until a two storey building came down. A three year old girl and a 27 year old man did not make it out. Four others were pulled to safety.

A House Full Of Labourers

In Vivek Vihar, in east Delhi, a two storey building housed several working families as tenants. Those on the ground floor were four labourers. Upstairs, on the first floor, lived a three year old girl and a 27 year old member of her family.

It was the kind of building that rarely makes news, until the morning it fell.

The Collapse

According to the police, the collapse took place in the morning. Rescue teams made it to the location and started to save the people that had been trapped inside the collapsed building. However, from the information given, it is not clear when the building collapsed, what led to the collapse, and how long did it take to rescue the people.

Two Deaths

The child was reported by the police to be Khushbu, aged three. The second casualty was a 27-year-old named Laddu who was also referred to as Devansh, a family member. Both Khushbu and Laddu were residing on the first floor as tenants.

Four Survivors Rescued

Four other people who were residing in the building, as tenants on the ground floor and who were laborers, were saved by the police. Their conditions have not been disclosed in the available information.

Not An Exception

The Vivek Vihar building collapse has been added to the long list of such collapses in the capital city.

In September, five students and two others were killed when a six storey building used as paying guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan in south Delhi, right next to a Delhi University college. During the investigation, it was found that the old structure had been illegally expanded to five floors without any approved building plan.

What Happens Next?

What brought the building down? Was it old, weak or altered without permission? Will the owner face action, and will civic bodies inspect similar buildings in the area? And what help will the families of the labourers get after losing their home and a loved one? Police have not yet answered these questions.

Also Read: “I Secretly Watched Her Every Day”: Kannauj Accused Confesses To Couple’s Murder And Raping Wife’s Dead Body; 2-Year-Old Daughter Injured, Arrested After Encounter