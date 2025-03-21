Home
30 Maoists Gunned In Fresh Encounter; Close To 113 Killed By Forces In 80 Days In Chhattisgarh

Security forces gunned down at least 30 insurgents in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Kanker districts on Thursday.

In a significant operation against Maoists, security forces gunned down at least 30 insurgents in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Kanker districts on Thursday.  However, the operation also claimed the life of a security personnel.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Bastar Range, P. Sundarraj, stated that the larger of the two encounters took place in Gangaloor, a region in Bijapur notorious for Maoist insurgency.  This marks the first large-scale operation in the area following the surrender of Maoist commander Dinesh Modiyam on March 3. According to officials, 26 of Modiyam’s former comrades were among those killed in the encounter. The operations in both districts, nearly 300 km apart, were carried out simultaneously.

113 Maoists Killed in 80 Days

Security forces have ramped up their operations in the region, eliminating 113 Maoists in just 80 days—91 of them in Bijapur alone. Last year, a total of 287 Maoists were neutralized in the Bastar division.

Union Home Minister Praises Forces

Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended the security forces for their bravery, stating, “Our soldiers have achieved another major success in the direction of ‘Naxal-Free India Campaign’. Many Naxals were killed in two operations by our security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Kanker. Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxals, and despite various facilities for surrender and inclusion, it is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those Naxals who refuse to surrender. The country is set to be Naxal-free by March 31 next year.”

Gangaloor: The Epicenter of Conflict

Based on intelligence reports, a joint team comprising Bijapur and Sukma District Reserve Guards (DRG), CoBRA commandos, and CRPF personnel launched an operation in Gangaloor. The first exchange of gunfire began at around 7 AM, and intermittent firing continued until the afternoon.  By the time the conflict ceased, 26 Maoists were found dead across the battlefield.

Sources revealed that several senior Maoist cadres were captured in the operation, while search operations are still ongoing in the dense forests.

Meanwhile, the body of DRG jawan Raju Oyam, who lost his life in the encounter, was recovered and transported for final rites. “His sacrifice will not go in vain,” assured Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, adding, “Our fight against Naxalism continues with great strength.”

Four Maoists Killed in Kanker Encounter

In Kanker, another joint operation was conducted by the DRG and the Border Security Force (BSF) against Maoists of the North Bastar Marh division. Security forces found the bodies of four insurgents in the forested region along the border of Kanker and Narayanpur districts, confirmed Kanker Superintendent of Police (SP) Kalyan Elesela.

A large cache of explosives and sophisticated weapons, including Insas rifles, AK-47s, and Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), was recovered from both encounter sites.

IG Sundarraj further stated that multiple operations are being carried out simultaneously across the Bastar region, focusing on Maoist strongholds in South Bastar, including Bijapur, Sukma, and Dantewada. The search is still underway in forest areas bordering Bijapur and Dantewada to locate more insurgents.

Filed under

Chhattisgarh Fresh Encounter Maoists

