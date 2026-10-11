3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today

As many as 3,000 people were detained across Delhi on Saturday during a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and several opposition parties at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. While most detainees were released by night, CJP’s top leadership, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, remained in custody, reports claimed.

CJP Calls Fresh Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

Sunday, October 11, is likely to witness another round of protests, with CJP vowing to march to Jantar Mantar every day until its demands are addressed. Police have said heavy security arrangements will remain in place across the national capital. The Congress-led INDIA bloc has also called for a protest on Monday, raising the prospect of further demonstrations and heightened security restrictions in the coming days.

CJP Leaders Detained Upon Arrival in Delhi

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from an aircraft shortly after landing in Delhi. Their continued detention, along with that of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, stood out as most other detainees were released by Saturday night. The detentions took place amid a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, with barricades and restrictions on movement across several parts of the capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security has been deployed at Jantar Mantar https://t.co/8bPAngCjqD — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Four Former Chief Ministers Among Detainees

Among those detained during the protest were four former chief ministers: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee, Kerala’s former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tripura’s former chief minister Manik Sarkar. Detainees were held at multiple locations across Delhi as they attempted to join the demonstration. Police cited the lack of permission for the protest as the reason for restricting the gathering.

Traffic Restrictions to Continue Across Delhi

Traffic restrictions are expected to continue for a second consecutive day on Sunday following CJP’s fresh call for a demonstration. Diversions are likely at around 30 key points across Delhi as authorities maintain security arrangements and attempt to manage potential disruptions. With CJP planning daily marches and the INDIA bloc preparing for a separate protest on Monday, the national capital is likely to remain on heightened alert over the next few days.

DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE ADVISORY In view of the law and order situation, traffic may be impacted on following stretches in Delhi on 11.10.2026. 1. Diversions Diversions will be enforced starting from 06:00 AM on 11.10.2026 depending upon prevailing situation. General public is informed that movement at following points and surrounding stretches might remain affected:- 1.Round About Shankar Road-Vande Matram ‘T’ Point towards New Delhi 2.Dhaula Kuan Flyover 3.Round About Jhandewalan 4.Round About Panchkuian 5.Round About Mandi House 6.Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point) 7.Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point) 8.Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg https://t.co/hLq6pNQgBG Nanak Chowk 10.Chemsford Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point 11.Bharion Road- MGM (Ring Road) T-Point 12.Lodhi Road Flyover 13.Round About Neela Gumbad 14.Madarsa T- Point 15.Round About Samrat Hotel 16.Sardar Patel Marg- Panchsheel Marg Crossing 17.Under Bhikaji Kama Place 18.Under Moti Bagh Flyover 19.Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point 20.Round About Ashoka Road – Jantar Mantar Road 21.Round About Windsor Palace 22.Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing 23.Round About Rail Bhawan 24.Jai Singh Road – Sansad Marg Crossing 25.Outer Circle Connaught Place -Barakhamba Road T-Point 26.Round About Gol Dak Khana 27.Round About Patel Chowk 28.Jai Singh Road – Ashoka Road T-Point 29.Round About RML Hospital 30.Outer Circle Connaught Place – Sansad Marg T-Point 2.Commuters’ Advisory & Recommendations •Plan in Advance: Please keep extra travel time in hand if heading towards railway stations, ISBTs, or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi. •Avoid Non-Essential Travel: Commuters are requested not to undertake non essential travel. •Dynamic Restrictions: Traffic management measures are dynamic and will be relaxed or regulated based on real-time ground assessment. 3.Stay Updated (Real-Time Information) For live updates, alternate routes, and continuous traffic alerts, please keep referring to official Delhi Traffic Police platforms: •Website: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 •X (Twitter): @dtptraffic •Instagram : @dtptraffic •Facebook : @dtptraffic •Helpline Numbers: 1095 or 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 10, 2026

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