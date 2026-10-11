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Home > India News > 3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today

3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee remain in custody as protests are set to continue today.

As many as 3,000 people detained during Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest were released by Saturday night. (Source:Reuters)
As many as 3,000 people detained during Delhi's Jantar Mantar protest were released by Saturday night. (Source:Reuters)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 07:37 IST

As many as 3,000 people were detained across Delhi on Saturday during a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and several opposition parties at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. While most detainees were released by night, CJP’s top leadership, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, remained in custody, reports claimed.

CJP Calls Fresh Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

Sunday, October 11, is likely to witness another round of protests, with CJP vowing to march to Jantar Mantar every day until its demands are addressed. Police have said heavy security arrangements will remain in place across the national capital. The Congress-led INDIA bloc has also called for a protest on Monday, raising the prospect of further demonstrations and heightened security restrictions in the coming days.

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CJP Leaders Detained Upon Arrival in Delhi

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from an aircraft shortly after landing in Delhi. Their continued detention, along with that of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, stood out as most other detainees were released by Saturday night. The detentions took place amid a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, with barricades and restrictions on movement across several parts of the capital.

Four Former Chief Ministers Among Detainees

Among those detained during the protest were four former chief ministers: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee, Kerala’s former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tripura’s former chief minister Manik Sarkar. Detainees were held at multiple locations across Delhi as they attempted to join the demonstration. Police cited the lack of permission for the protest as the reason for restricting the gathering.

Traffic Restrictions to Continue Across Delhi

Traffic restrictions are expected to continue for a second consecutive day on Sunday following CJP’s fresh call for a demonstration. Diversions are likely at around 30 key points across Delhi as authorities maintain security arrangements and attempt to manage potential disruptions. With CJP planning daily marches and the INDIA bloc preparing for a separate protest on Monday, the national capital is likely to remain on heightened alert over the next few days.

Also Read: Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

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3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today
Tags: 3000 Detainees ReleasedAbhijeet DipkeAshutosh RankaCJP protestCockroach Janta PartyDelhi ProtestDhruv RatheeGyanesh Kumarhome-hero-pos-1Jantar Mantar protestSaurav Das

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3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today

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3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today

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3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today
3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today
3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today
3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today
3,000 Detainees Released, But Abhijeet Dipke, Dhruv Rathee, Others Remain In Custody; Jantar Mantar Protests To Continue Today

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