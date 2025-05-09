Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
  • 32 Airports Closed And Security Heightened As India Engages In Heavy Firing With Pakistan

32 Airports Closed And Security Heightened As India Engages In Heavy Firing With Pakistan

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.



In a major move, Pakistan has closed its airspace for all commercial flights operating out of Lahore and Islamabad airports.


The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities have issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025(which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons.

Which 32 Airports Are Closed?

The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.

A senior Ministry of Civil Aviation official informed that all civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period.

Temporary Closure of 25 ATS Segments

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) due to operational reasons.

As per NOTAM G0555/25 (which replaces G0525/25), the 25 route segments will remain unavailable from ground level to unlimited altitude until 2359 UTC on 14th May 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025).

Airlines and flight operators are advised to plan alternate routings as per current air traffic advisories. The temporary closure is being managed in coordination with relevant ATC units to ensure safety and minimise disruption, said MoCA in a statement.

Drones Spotted At 26 Locations

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, drones were spotted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC), defence sources said on Friday.

The drones are suspected to be armed and pose potential threats to both civilian and military targets.
The locations where drones were spotted include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI

