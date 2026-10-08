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Home > India News > 33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?

33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?

The Supreme Court has set aside a Section 394 IPC conviction in a 1993 farmhouse attack case, ruling that robbery or attempted robbery must be proved for the offence to stand.

Supreme Court (Image: X)
Supreme Court (Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 17:14 IST

A 33-year-old criminal case has ended with the Supreme Court drawing an important line on convictions under Section 394 of the IPC. The court held that merely proving that a person caused grievous hurt is not enough. The prosecution must also establish that the injury was caused while committing or attempting to commit robbery.

A bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Shree Chandrashekhar set aside the conviction of the appellant under Section 394 IPC, observing that “The robbery or attempted robbery is not at all a peripheral circumstance and is rather an essential component of the offense.”

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The case dates back to January 1993, when four alleged assailants entered a farmhouse in Maharashtra at night.

1993 Farmhouse Attack Put Jewellery Robbery At Centre Of Case

According to the prosecution case, the complainant identified the appellant, Appa, as the person who threatened her with a knife during the incident. She alleged that he slashed her left palm and punched her in the face, causing an upper tooth to fall out. She also alleged that Appa snatched her gold mangalsutra and dorle from her neck. However, the alleged jewellery became a key point in the Supreme Court’s assessment of the Section 394 conviction.

No Jewellery Recovered, No Receipt To Establish The Alleged Robbery

The court noted that the prosecution could not recover the alleged stolen jewellery. No incriminating article was seized from the appellant either. The complainant also had no purchase receipt or other material to establish the identity or value of the alleged robbed articles. The court specifically noted that this was admitted by her during cross-examination.

“In the present case, such allegation of robbery rests entirely upon the assertion of the complainant that the appellant snatched her mangalsutra and dorle from her neck. There was no recovery of the alleged jewellery and nothing incriminating was seized from the appellant’s possession either.”

Supreme Court Explains Why Section 394 Conviction Could Not Stand

The bench held that robbery or an attempt to commit robbery cannot be treated as a secondary detail in a Section 394 IPC case.

“The robbery or attempted robbery is not at all a peripheral circumstance and is rather an essential component of the offense.”

Since the alleged robbery was not sufficiently established, the court concluded that the conviction under Section 394 IPC could not be sustained.

“Therefore, in our considered opinion, we cannot sustain the conviction under Section 394 of the IPC,” the Court held.

Tooth Injury Saves Grievous Hurt Conviction Under Section 325

The Supreme Court, however, did not completely acquit Appa of criminal liability. It found sufficient evidence to establish that the complainant suffered grievous hurt. Her claim that the appellant struck her in the mouth and caused her left upper incisor tooth to fall out was supported by witness testimony and medical evidence. Under Section 320 IPC, fracture or dislocation of a tooth amounts to grievous hurt.

The court therefore modified the conviction to Section 325 IPC for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. The appeal was partly allowed, and the sentence was reduced to the period already undergone, along with a fine of Rs 1,000. The court directed that the appellant be released forthwith unless required in another case.

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33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?
Tags: court newsDelhi court caseDelhi Newslegal casemaharashtra newssupreme court

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33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?

33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?

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33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?

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33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?
33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?
33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?
33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?
33 Years Later, Supreme Court Refuses to Sustain Robbery Conviction in 1993 Farmhouse Attack: The SC Asks, Where Was the Stolen Jewellery?

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