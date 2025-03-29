Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
  34 Arrested In Malda Communal Violence, Internet Shut, Suvendu Adhikari Announces 'Save Hindus Rally'

34 Arrested In Malda Communal Violence, Internet Shut, Suvendu Adhikari Announces ‘Save Hindus Rally’

Authorities have arrested 34 individuals in connection with the recent disturbances in Malda’s Mothabari area. In response to the situation, internet services in the region have been temporarily suspended to prevent the spread of misinformation and further unrest.

Despite the tensions, Section 144 has not been enforced for the upcoming celebrations of Ram Navami and Eid. However, a significant police presence has been established, including personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and armed units. Continuous mobile patrolling is being conducted to ensure law and order, according to police officials.

Suvendu Adhikari announces that BJYM will hold ‘Save Hindu voters from TMC’ rally in Kolkata on 2nd April.

Efforts are underway to restore normalcy, with police facilitating discussions between representatives of both communities to ease tensions. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has sought a report from the state government on the measures taken so far, with a deadline set for April 3.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement.

