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Home > India News > Delhi Man Arrested For Assaulting Family And Killing 2-Year-Old Son In Mithapur; Investigation Underway

Delhi Man Arrested For Assaulting Family And Killing 2-Year-Old Son In Mithapur; Investigation Underway

A Delhi man, Chandan Sharma, has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his family in Mithapur, resulting in the death of his two-year-old son. The child succumbed to injuries at Safdarjung Hospital. Police have registered a case under the BNS and Juvenile Justice Act.

Delhi Man Arrested For Assaulting Family And Killing 2-Year-Old Son In Mithapur; Investigation Underway (Representational Image)
Delhi Man Arrested For Assaulting Family And Killing 2-Year-Old Son In Mithapur; Investigation Underway (Representational Image)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-20 16:48 IST

Delhi: A shocking case of domestic violence in southeast Delhi has led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man after his two-year-old son died from injuries allegedly inflicted during a brutal assault on family members. The accused, identified as Chandan Sharma, was taken into custody after police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Juvenile Justice Act. The incident took place in Mithapur’s Lakhpat Colony Part-II and has left local residents stunned.

PCR Call Alerts Police to Violent Assault

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Jaitpur Police Station at around 1:30 pm on June 19 regarding a serious domestic violence incident at a residence in Lakhpat Colony.

A police team immediately reached the location and found that multiple family members had allegedly been assaulted during a violent altercation inside the house. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the accused had allegedly attacked his wife and two minor children following a domestic dispute.

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Wife Alleges Husband Attacked Family

The complainant, identified as Aarti, told police that her husband Chandan Sharma, who works as a carpenter, had assaulted her and their children.

She alleged that Sharma had a history of alcohol and drug addiction and became violent during the argument. According to the complaint, the assault left family members with serious injuries, prompting emergency medical intervention.

Police recorded the woman’s statement and began legal proceedings based on the allegations.

Two-Year-Old Child Succumbs to Injuries

The family’s two-year-old son suffered severe injuries during the alleged assault and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

Doctors provided intensive medical care, but the child succumbed to his injuries on the morning of June 20. The death of the toddler has intensified the seriousness of the case, with investigators now examining all circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials said the post-mortem examination and medical reports will play a crucial role in determining the exact nature of the injuries and strengthening the prosecution’s case.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Continues

Following the complaint and preliminary investigation, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS along with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The accused was promptly arrested and remains in police custody. Investigators are currently gathering evidence, recording witness statements and reviewing medical records related to the case. Authorities have indicated that additional charges may be considered depending on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Encounter Killings Decoded: What Is A Police ‘Encounter’, Who Orders It, And When Can Police Open Fire? Inside India’s Most Controversial Law-And-Order Tool

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Delhi Man Arrested For Assaulting Family And Killing 2-Year-Old Son In Mithapur; Investigation Underway
Tags: Chandan Sharma arrestDelhi child deathDelhi domestic violence casefamily assault DelhiJaitpur policeJuvenile Justice ActMithapur murder casesafdarjung-hospital

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Delhi Man Arrested For Assaulting Family And Killing 2-Year-Old Son In Mithapur; Investigation Underway

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Delhi Man Arrested For Assaulting Family And Killing 2-Year-Old Son In Mithapur; Investigation Underway
Delhi Man Arrested For Assaulting Family And Killing 2-Year-Old Son In Mithapur; Investigation Underway
Delhi Man Arrested For Assaulting Family And Killing 2-Year-Old Son In Mithapur; Investigation Underway
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