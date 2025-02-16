35 Students Rescued, 4 Injured After School Bus Falls Into Pond In Andhra Pradesh

A tragic accident occurred in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Saturday when a school bus belonging to Vivekananda School overturned and plunged into a pond. Fortunately, all 35 students onboard were rescued with only five sustaining minor injuries. The incident has raised concerns over road safety and transportation conditions in the region, prompting authorities to look into possible negligence or external factors contributing to the mishap.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Locals Rush to Rescue Students

The accident took place between Mandasa and Umagiri when the bus was transporting students from Mandasa to Budaru Singh via Umagiri. The students panicked and screamed in fear as the bus lost control and slid into the pond. Fortunately, locals who were nearby quickly noticed the accident and rushed to the scene. Demonstrating great courage and presence of mind, they waded into the water and worked together to pull the children to safety before the vehicle could submerge completely.

Many witnesses described the situation as tense and chaotic, with students crying for help. Thanks to the swift response of the community, a major tragedy was averted. The timely action of the rescuers was praised by both officials and the families of the children involved.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Injured Students Taken to Hospital

Emergency services were quickly deployed, and ambulances were dispatched to the accident site. The five students who sustained minor injuries were immediately taken to Mandasa Hospital for medical attention. Medical personnel confirmed that the injuries were not life-threatening, and after receiving first aid and necessary medical care, they were reported to be in stable condition. The school administration has assured parents that all safety measures will be reassessed to prevent such incidents in the future.

Investigation Underway

Mandasa Sub-Inspector Krishna Prasad stated that authorities have registered a case and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the accident may have been caused by a mechanical failure or a possible lapse in driving judgment. The driver of the bus is currently being questioned, and further assessments of the vehicle’s condition will be conducted.

Authorities are also investigating whether the road conditions played a role in the accident, as some locals have pointed out that the stretch between Mandasa and Umagiri has been in need of repair. The findings of the investigation will be crucial in determining whether corrective actions need to be taken to improve road safety in the region.

Bus Retrieved from Pond

Following the rescue operation, the bus was retrieved from the pond with the help of local authorities and crane assistance. The vehicle is now being inspected for any mechanical failures that could have contributed to the accident. Officials are expected to release further details once a thorough examination of the bus and its maintenance records is completed.

Concern Over Student Safety

This incident has once again highlighted the importance of ensuring school transportation safety. Parents and community members have expressed concerns over the maintenance of school buses and the training of drivers. Authorities may need to reassess road conditions, driver training programs, and vehicle maintenance protocols to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Local officials have assured that necessary steps will be taken to enhance safety measures for school buses operating in the area. The district administration is expected to hold discussions with school managements to ensure strict compliance with transportation guidelines. Additionally, a proposal for periodic safety audits of school buses is being considered to enhance overall student security.

As investigations continue, the community remains grateful that the timely response of locals prevented a greater tragedy. Moving forward, there is a strong demand for immediate action to improve transport safety standards, ensuring that such incidents do not happen again.

Read More : Delhi Lt Governor Expresses Condolences For Railway Station Stampede, Later Edits Post