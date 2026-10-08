35-Year-Old Delhi Man Allegedly Stabs Nephew To Death, Attacks Younger Brother After Family Dispute In Karawal Nagar

It was Wednesday night, October 7, in the Shahid Bhagat Singh colony of Karawal Nagar. Himanshu Bhardwaj, also known as Jeet Sharma, 35, was reportedly arguing with his uncle over a family matter.

According to the family, it did not stay a war of words for long.

The Alleged Attack

The family says the argument escalated until the uncle pulled out a knife and stabbed Himanshu several times. His younger brother, who rushed in to save him, was allegedly attacked too.

Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead

Police received information about the incident, reached the spot and took the injured to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Doctors there declared Himanshu dead. The condition of his younger brother has not been stated in the information available.

The Man Who Was Lost

Himanshu lived in Karawal Nagar with his family. He had two brothers and a sister, and a daughter of about five.

करावल नगर में चाचा ने भतीजे को चाकुओं से गोदा उतारा मौत के घाट मृतक अपने बेटे के बर्थडे की कर रहा था तैयारी @aajtak @ndtv @ndtvindia @ZeeDNHNews @PTI_News @ANI @ians_india @indiatvnews @news24tvchannel https://t.co/SdYGoK3n7Q — पत्रकार गुलफाम (@SNNEWSDELHI1) October 8, 2026

What Police Have Done

Police have registered a case of murder. The crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team visited the scene to collect evidence, and investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to establish what triggered the clash. Police suspect a property dispute, but the exact cause has not been confirmed.

Where The Case Stands

The question the neighbourhood is asking is simple: what turned a family argument into a killing? Police say the answer may lie in the CCTV footage and the forensic findings, and the investigation into the exact sequence of events is still on. Details about the accused uncle, including whether he has been traced, and about the condition of the younger brother are yet to be officially shared. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Rs 8 Lakh Crores Wiped Out as Sensex Crashes 1000 Points: What is Causing the Bloodbath at Dalal Street?