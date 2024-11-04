350 Sacks of Illegal Areca Nuts Worth Rs 2.4 Crore Captured By Assam Rifles In Manipur’s Churachandpur

In a significant move aimed at eradicating cross-border smuggling, the troops of Assam Rifles captured a huge consignment of 350 sacks of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 2.4 crore from Manipur, according to an Assam Rifles press release.

The recovery occurred at the Khuga village in the Churachandpur district of Manipur on November 1.

Based on specific inputs, Assam Rifles intercepted a convoy at the vehicle check post established at Khuga, and upon checking, it was found that the vehicles were loaded with 350 sacks of illegal areca nuts, hidden beneath covers and cartons.

The press release reads, “On Nov 1, three goods carrier trucks and one Tata DI loaded with illegal areca nuts tried to cross Khuga Village at around 2 am. Assam Rifles acted on specific input from sources and launched a column to foil the smuggling. Assam Rifles intercepted the convoy at the vehicle check post established at Khuga and on checking, it was found that the vehicles were loaded with 350 sacks of illegal areca nuts in total, hidden beneath covers and cartons.”

As per the release, all four vehicles have been detained and handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer of Churachandpur after a joint interrogation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

