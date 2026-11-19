The Supreme Court on Thursday (November 19) directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to investigate allegations that fake Form 7 applications were filed to delete genuine voters from the electoral rolls in Delhi’s Mustafabad constituency during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The direction came on a petition filed by Congress leader Ali Mehdi, who alleged that several deletion applications were submitted without the knowledge or consent of the people named in them. The Court said the authorities must verify the allegations and take necessary remedial steps if they are found to be true.

Supreme Court examines allegations of fake voter deletion applications

The petition was based on reports published by The Hindu, which stated that most Booth Level Agents (BLAs) whose names appeared on the Form 7 applications denied signing them. The reports also said that voters marked for deletion on grounds that they were dead or had shifted were actually alive and living at their registered addresses.

Mehdi’s petition argued that the applications were not filed by genuine objectors and were instead targeting genuine voters. He relied on a report concerning 28 electors whose names were sought to be deleted despite them living at their given addresses. His counsel told the Supreme Court that out of 37 Form 7 applications, 36 had turned out to be false.

Supreme Court discusses ECI’s powers over political party agents

During the hearing, the Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana discussed the role of BLAs in the alleged fraudulent filings.

Justice Bagchi observed that the Election Commission does not control BLAs because they work as agents of political parties. “If a booth-level agent makes a fraudulent application, the Election Commission can blacklist him. Beyond that, they have no control,” he said.

Mehdi’s counsel referred to the Supreme Court’s earlier directions during the Uttar Pradesh SIR, where the ECI was asked to act against bulk filing of fake Form 7 applications. He also informed the Bench that police had refused to register an FIR on his complaint. Responding to this, Justice Bagchi said, “Approach the Magistrate.”

Supreme Court disposes of Ali Mehdi’s petition without deciding allegations

The Bench noted that the petitioner had already submitted complaints to the police, the ECI and the Delhi CEO. It therefore declined to examine the merits of the allegations and disposed of the writ petition.

“Since the petitioner has already submitted a representation, we dispose of the writ petition, without expressing any opinion, with a direction to the authorities to verify the allegation and take necessary remedial measures strictly in accordance with law,” the Bench observed.

The Supreme Court clarified that its order did not amount to a finding on whether the alleged fraudulent applications were actually filed.

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