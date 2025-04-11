Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument With His Female Friend

38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument With His Female Friend

Umesh Kumar, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Hathras, had checked into Wamson Hotel in Noida’s Sector-27 on Thursday along with a woman from Mathura. According to her statement, she was in the washroom when the alleged suicide occurred.

38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument With His Female Friend

A software engineer was found dead in a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Noida


A tragic incident unfolded in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where a 38-year-old software engineer was discovered dead in a hotel room under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased, identified as Umesh Kumar, allegedly took his own life while staying at a hotel with a woman companion.

Woman Found Body After Returning From Washroom

Umesh Kumar, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Hathras, had checked into Wamson Hotel in Noida’s Sector-27 on Thursday along with a woman from Mathura. According to her statement, she was in the washroom when the alleged suicide occurred.

Upon exiting, she saw Umesh hanging from the ceiling fan and immediately screamed, alerting the hotel staff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Couple Was Accompanied by a Dog; Argument Preceded Incident

Reports indicate that the duo was not alone—they had brought along a dog. Preliminary findings suggest that the two had a heated argument prior to the man’s death. The exact details of the dispute remain unclear.

The Kotwali Sector-20 police have taken the body for post-mortem examination. As of now, no suicide note has been recovered from the hotel room. The woman is currently being questioned to help piece together the sequence of events.

Initial investigations have revealed that Umesh Kumar was legally married but was living separately from his wife. The couple had been going through a divorce process due to unresolved marital issues.

Authorities Await Post-Mortem Report

Law enforcement officials are continuing their probe into the matter and are awaiting the post-mortem results for more clarity.

The case has sparked concerns around mental health, relationship stress, and domestic disputes leading to such tragic outcomes.

ALSO READ: What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

Filed under

Latest Crime news latest noida news noida hotel crime

Stahelski got his start d

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring...
A software engineer was f

38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument...
MS Dhoni has officially r

‘Not A Match-Winner Now’: Irfan Pathan Defends MS Dhoni Amid Criticism As CSK Captaincy Returns
newsx

Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning
newsx

Powerful Storm Claims 58 Lives In Bihar, Nalanda Worst Hit With 23 Dead
Tirumala Tirupati Devasth

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Denies Cow Death Rumors, Calls It ‘Malicious Propaganda’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring...

‘Not A Match-Winner Now’: Irfan Pathan Defends MS Dhoni Amid Criticism As CSK Captaincy Returns

‘Not A Match-Winner Now’: Irfan Pathan Defends MS Dhoni Amid Criticism As CSK Captaincy Returns

Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning

Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning

Powerful Storm Claims 58 Lives In Bihar, Nalanda Worst Hit With 23 Dead

Powerful Storm Claims 58 Lives In Bihar, Nalanda Worst Hit With 23 Dead

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Denies Cow Death Rumors, Calls It ‘Malicious Propaganda’

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Denies Cow Death Rumors, Calls It ‘Malicious Propaganda’

Entertainment

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide