38-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies By Suicide In A Noida Hotel After An Alleged Heated Argument With His Female Friend

Umesh Kumar, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Hathras, had checked into Wamson Hotel in Noida’s Sector-27 on Thursday along with a woman from Mathura. According to her statement, she was in the washroom when the alleged suicide occurred.

A tragic incident unfolded in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where a 38-year-old software engineer was discovered dead in a hotel room under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased, identified as Umesh Kumar, allegedly took his own life while staying at a hotel with a woman companion.

Woman Found Body After Returning From Washroom

Umesh Kumar, a resident of Awas Vikas Colony in Hathras, had checked into Wamson Hotel in Noida’s Sector-27 on Thursday along with a woman from Mathura. According to her statement, she was in the washroom when the alleged suicide occurred.

Upon exiting, she saw Umesh hanging from the ceiling fan and immediately screamed, alerting the hotel staff.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Couple Was Accompanied by a Dog; Argument Preceded Incident

Reports indicate that the duo was not alone—they had brought along a dog. Preliminary findings suggest that the two had a heated argument prior to the man’s death. The exact details of the dispute remain unclear.

The Kotwali Sector-20 police have taken the body for post-mortem examination. As of now, no suicide note has been recovered from the hotel room. The woman is currently being questioned to help piece together the sequence of events.

Initial investigations have revealed that Umesh Kumar was legally married but was living separately from his wife. The couple had been going through a divorce process due to unresolved marital issues.

Authorities Await Post-Mortem Report

Law enforcement officials are continuing their probe into the matter and are awaiting the post-mortem results for more clarity.

The case has sparked concerns around mental health, relationship stress, and domestic disputes leading to such tragic outcomes.